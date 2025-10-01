Medi-Gyn - Recap 2025 - Till Date

Advancing women’s healthcare through innovative medical solutions, education, and community partnerships.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Medi-Gyn , our mission has always been to support and improve women’s healthcare through innovative treatments, patient education and awareness, and community-driven solutions. We are committed to improving hormone health and access to regenerative medicine while empowering women everywhere with knowledge and resources to enhance their lifespan and overall well-being.Over the past year, Medi-Gyn has made proactive progress and has been active across several fronts!Education and AwarenessWhile on the quest to improve overall health and well-being, it all starts with understanding the why—because once that’s clear, the how feels a lot easier. Through our educational programmes and community workshops, we’ve already connected with thousands of women, sharing valuable insights on hormone health and regenerative medicine. When women have access to accurate information and knowledge about their health and available options, they feel empowered to make confident, well-informed decisions for themselves.Medical Protocols and ProductsWe introduced a new line of protocols–hormone, root cause, functional and regenerative medicine, all of which were carefully designed to meet the needs of our female patients living with conditions like PCOS, endometriosis, menopause, and hormone deficiencies.Our team has also developed specific protocols for Functional and Regenerative Medicine, focusing on skin, autoimmune conditions, gut health, and mitochondrial optimisation. These offerings from Medi-Gyn have made such a significant difference in the lives of many women, making their journey safer and more effective while enhancing their overall health span.Partnerships and CollaborationsOur team at Medi-Gyn has built strong collaborations with other wellness and healthcare providers and organisations, such as Emirates Airlines and Fly Dubai, through their Emirates Platinum Card. This is one of our most impactful partnerships, which has enabled us to provide free cervical cancer screenings to hundreds of women, ensuring early detection and improved outcomes for those at the highest risk of developing the disease.AchievementsSince its launch, Medi-Gyn has provided free support care to over 3,000 women undergoing menopause, resulting in a measurable reduction in preventable health conditions. These results highlight our commitment to creating sustainable change in women’s healthcare.BreakthroughsLike many organisations working in healthcare, we faced our fair share of challenges with distribution in rural regions. By forming partnerships with local transport services, we successfully ensured that our products and services reached even the most remote communities.Community VoicesWe are deeply moved by the stories shared with us. One patient recently said, “Medi-Gyn’s support helped me overcome a difficult health issue, and I now feel empowered to take care of my well-being.” Testimonials and heartfelt words like these affirm that our work is not only about medicine—it is about boosting confidence and restoring dignity.The Medi-Gyn CommitmentAs Medi-Gyn grows, we remain focused on our vision– to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare for women everywhere. We commit to continuing to expand our reach, deepen our impact, and work tirelessly to empower women through innovation and compassion.What’s Next?With encouraging success stories, robust services guarded by protocols and an experienced and enthusiastic team, we are now preparing to launch a telemedicine initiative that will provide remote consultations for women in isolated regions worldwide. This project reflects our vision of leveraging technology to bridge access gaps and deliver care where it is needed most.— Irina Bond, CEO, Medi-GynDigital Innovation at Medi-GynDr Raj Harjika, Digital Strategic Advisor at Medi-Gyn, shared:“We recently upgraded our website, medi-gyn.com, which is an essential milestone in our journey to modernise, expand and make women’s healthcare accessible. Today, our platform is easy to navigate, offering automation for consultation booking and repeat prescription options, making it easier for patients to stay on top of their health needs with minimal friction. We also offer an online shopping experience for our gynaecological products, in addition to a secure patient dashboard that enables women to track their health information, care plans, prescriptions, and more.Our future digital roadmap includes integrating laboratory services, pharmacy solutions, and incorporating structured health programs into the platform by the year-end. These enhancements will allow us to deliver a more connected, personalised, and comprehensive healthcare experience for every woman we serve.”Closing NotesWith a steady foundation in medical innovation and a precise vision for the digital future, Medi-Gyn is well-positioned to reach more women worldwide, making healthcare more accessible to them. Our promise of accessibility, innovation, and compassion guides every step we take as we strive to empower women and transform the way healthcare is delivered. This is why we believe our journey to improve women’s healthcare is just getting started.

Medi-Gyn - Year 2025 Recap Till Date

