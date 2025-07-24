Medi-Gyn Hormone Health Center Appoints Dr. Raj Harjika as Strategic Digital Advisor and Launches Revamped Website

Medi-Gyn is proud to announce two significant milestones in its journey toward patient-first innovative and digital excellence.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medi-Gyn is proud to announce two milestones in its journey towards Rajnish Harjika as Strategic Digital Advisor, a key role that will guide the company’s digital transformation strategy and long-term innovation agenda. With over 20 years of experience in digital ecosystems, health tech, and consumer experience, Rajnish has led transformative initiatives across Asia and the Middle East—helping healthcare brands harness technology to deliver smarter, more human-centered care.“Rajnish’s depth of expertise and forward-thinking approach is a perfect fit for where Medi-Gyn is headed,” said Irina Bond, CEO & Founder of Medi-Gyn. “We are committed to delivering compassionate, patient-focused healthcare—and his guidance will accelerate that promise across every digital touchpoint.”As part of his advisory role, Dr. Rajnish Harjika will:Provide strategic insights into AI, digital health trends, and regulatory shiftsFoster tech and healthcare ecosystem partnershipsChampion innovation in women’s and preventive healthGuide responsible digital adoption and improve patient engagement strategiesAs a member of Medi-Gyn’s Digital Advisory Board, Dr. Harjika will help shape the roadmap for scalable digital experiences that enhance both operational efficiency and patient trust.Launch of Medi-Gyn’s Revamped Website: A Seamless, Mobile-First ExperienceIn alignment with Dr. Harjika’s strategic input, Ms. Bond’s vision for accessible care, and continuous feedback from our valued patients and clinical team, Medi-Gyn is thrilled to launch its redesigned website:The platform has been reimagined to offer an intuitive, mobile-first experience for patients and doctors alike—bringing healthcare closer, faster, and more personalized than ever before.Key features include:Online Booking for consultations and free discovery callsE-commerce for products and services with real-time payment confirmationAuto-reminders for appointmentsAdvanced Search and Product Filters for effortless navigationWhatsApp Integration and Chatbot SupportRecommended Products and ServicesPersonal User Dashboard (in early phase)“Leave a Message” Chat Feature (in early phase)What truly sets it apart is its cross-platform compatibility—fully responsive across mobile, tablet, and desktop, and optimized for all major browsers and operating systems.“This relaunch is more than a website. It’s our commitment to making healthcare smarter, faster, and more human,” said Irina Bond. “Every enhancement is grounded in what our users told us they needed—and what our strategy team, including Dr. Harjika, envisioned for the future of digital care.”We Want to Hear From YouWe invite all users—new and existing—to explore the new platform and share your feedback. Help us continue to improve and deliver the care experience you deserve.Send your suggestions to info@medi-gyn.comVisit us at www.medi-gyn.com Media Contact:Medi-Gyn Hormone Healthinfo@medi-gyn.com

