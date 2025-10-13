Powerhouse Singer/Songwriter Lia Caton to Release Reflective New Single 'A Lot of That Lately,' Friday, October 17, 2025
Award-winning artist returns with “A Lot of That Lately” a heartfelt anthem of resilience and renewal.
At its core, “A Lot of That Lately" explores themes of aging gracefully, reclaiming joy, and rediscovering purpose — a song about choosing to move forward and take back control of one’s life.
Lia explains, “Like many people, I went through a time when life’s challenges made me step away from something I loved, unsure if I would ever find my way back. Writing this song with Bill and Tamara Champlin became a turning point — a way to process those questions, rediscover my voice, and choose to move forward. Bill, a Grammy-winning songwriter and former member of Chicago, and Tamara, a powerhouse vocalist and writer, brought their incredible depth of experience and artistry to the writing room and as background vocalists in the recording studio. Together, we created something that blends reflection with hope — a song that honors where you have been while inspiring you to keep going.”
“A Lot of That Lately” embodies that very purpose — transforming reflection into renewal. As Lia says, it is about “finding meaning in the moment and stepping boldly into whatever’s next.” “A Lot of That Lately” is a powerful reminder that passion and perseverance are essential at every chapter of life — and that forging ahead is always a step worth taking.
"A Lot of That Lately" will be available on all major digital service providers on Friday, October, 17, 2025. You can reach Lia Caton at Facebook, Instagram and her website.
Matt Bjorke
PLA Media
matt.bjorke@plamedia.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.