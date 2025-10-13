Powerhouse Singer/Songwriter Lia Caton to Release Reflective New Single 'A Lot of That Lately,' Friday, October 17, 2025

Lia Caton “A Lot of That Lately” cover art (Courtesy Lia Caton)

Award-winning artist returns with “A Lot of That Lately” a heartfelt anthem of resilience and renewal.

Together, (with Bill Champlin and Tamara Champlin), we created something that blends reflection with hope — a song that honors where you have been while inspiring you to keep going” — Lia Caton, on composing “A Lot of That Lately.”

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life can change quickly and in unexpected ways — something award-winning singer/songwriter Lia Caton knows well. Since releasing her 2023 Josie Award-winning Country Album of the Year Someone Like You, Lia has faced personal challenges that led her to briefly step away from music. But true to her spirit, the music in her heart eventually brought her back — this time to a writing session with Grammy-winning songwriter and member of the iconic band Chicago, Bill Champlin, and acclaimed singer/songwriter Tamara Champlin. Together in that room, the trio created “A Lot of That Lately,” a reflective song inspired by Lia’s own journey of rediscovery and the universal questions that come with reaching life’s midpoint — where one has lived more days than they have left. "A Lot of That Lately" will be available on all major digital service providers on Friday, October, 17, 2025.At its core, “A Lot of That Lately" explores themes of aging gracefully, reclaiming joy, and rediscovering purpose — a song about choosing to move forward and take back control of one’s life.Lia explains, “Like many people, I went through a time when life’s challenges made me step away from something I loved, unsure if I would ever find my way back. Writing this song with Bill and Tamara Champlin became a turning point — a way to process those questions, rediscover my voice, and choose to move forward. Bill, a Grammy-winning songwriter and former member of Chicago, and Tamara, a powerhouse vocalist and writer, brought their incredible depth of experience and artistry to the writing room and as background vocalists in the recording studio. Together, we created something that blends reflection with hope — a song that honors where you have been while inspiring you to keep going.”“A Lot of That Lately” embodies that very purpose — transforming reflection into renewal. As Lia says, it is about “finding meaning in the moment and stepping boldly into whatever’s next.” “A Lot of That Lately” is a powerful reminder that passion and perseverance are essential at every chapter of life — and that forging ahead is always a step worth taking."A Lot of That Lately" will be available on all major digital service providers on Friday, October, 17, 2025. You can reach Lia Caton at Facebook Instagram and her website

