Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Directed Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE SATURATION PATROL On November 14th, 2025 between the hours of 1700 and 0115 on November 15th 2025, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol in Caledonia and Orange County. Areas of focus included Saint Johnsbury, Lyndon and Bradford. The purpose of the patrol was to conduct DUI enforcement, detect and identify aggressive drivers, enforce motor vehicle laws and promote safe driving. Details: • Troopers involved: 9 • Number of traffic stops: 45 Highlights: -Two operators were arrested for DUI -One operator was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving especially as traffic increases around the holiday season.



