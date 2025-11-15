IPIM Organises Industry Delegation to Portugal for ICCA Annual Congress First Asia-Pacific Business Events Development Forum to be Hosted in Macao Next Year

MACAU, November 15 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region organised a delegation from Macao's exhibition industry to attend the "64th International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Annual Congress" (hereinafter referred to as "ICCA Annual Congress") in Portugal from 8 to 11 November. Participating in this international conference facilitates Macao's integration with the global exhibition industry, strengthen exchanges and co-operation with international counterparts, and encourages more international conferences to be held in Macao. Additionally, it successfully secured that the 2026 ICCA Asia-Pacific Business Events Development Forum and related competitions will take place in Macao for the first time.

Promoting Macao and Hengqin's Exhibition Advantages through the International Conference Platform

As one of the significant events in the international exhibition industry, this year’s ICCA Annual Congress took place in Porto, Portugal, gathering over 1,500 industry leaders, including convention organisers, exhibition service providers, and venue managers from around the globe. In his speech, IPIM President Che Weng Keong stated that Macao, as a key city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, has long served as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, facilitating international exchanges in technology, economy, and exhibitions. Over the past three years, Macao's ranking in the ICCA standings has steadily improved, now positioned among the top 15 cities in the Asia-Pacific region, manifesting Macao's growing strength as an international exhibition destination.

During the ICCA Annual Congress, IPIM and representatives from Macao's exhibition industry actively met with industry associations, exhibition organisers, and service providers from around the world to exchange views on regional co-operation and the future prospect for the exhibition industry.

Successful Bid for the ICCA Asia-Pacific Business Events Development Forum to be Held in Macao Next Year

One of the significant outcomes of this trip was the successful bid by Macao's industry to host the "2026 ICCA Asia-Pacific Business Events Development Forum & Asia-Pacific Business Events Youth Challenge" for the first time. IPIM witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on co-operation regarding this arrangement and participated in the flag-giving ceremony.

The introduction of this Asia-Pacific exhibition event in the city fully reflects the international industry's recognition and affirmation of Macao's exhibition capabilities. At the same time, the Macao youth exhibition professionals team has won first and second place in the event challenges held concurrently during the forum for two consecutive years, showcasing the effectiveness of Macao's robust talent development in the exhibition sector and confirming its comprehensive strength to host high-caliber international events. With international recognition and excellent local talent, Macao is gradually becoming an important venue for exhibitions in the region.

Participation in International Technology Exhibition Flagship Event

Additionally, IPIM attended the "Web Summit Lisbon", a flagship event on international technology exhibition, following the ICCA Annual Congress. The Web Summit Lisbon gathered industry leaders, including founders of innovative companies, professional investors, and senior executives from major technology firms, attracting around 70,000 attendees from around the world. By participating in this event, IPIM established connections with front-line elites in the international high-tech industry, publicising the advantages of Macao’s business environment, particularly the development potential in the high-tech sector. This involvement also aims to align the local exhibition industry with international developments by drawing insights from global technology industry events.