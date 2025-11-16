Airport has launched 7 smart channels which reduce passenger waiting time and enhance screening operation efficiency

MACAU, November 16 - Starting today, the Central Security Screening Zone at the passenger terminal of Macau International Airport has commenced operations with 7 new smart channels, significantly improving screening accuracy and efficiency, thus reducing passenger waiting time and further enhancing travel convenience and comfort.



The optimization project of smart channels is a key step made by Macau International Airport in smart management. The project began in July 2025, progressing in phases to meet the growing passenger volume and security screening needs. Two new smart channels in the first phase went into stable service this October after completing staff training, technical testing, and security inspection by the Civil Aviation Authority. Today, the five new smart channels in the second phase have also fully started serving passengers, achieving further expansion and smart upgrades of the security facilities.



The new channels are equipped with advanced smart security screening equipment, including full-body scanners, automated baggage tray return systems, and human body image analysis technology, which effectively enhance the accuracy and efficiency of passenger screening operations. Passengers can enjoy a faster passage experience, particularly during peak travel seasons or holidays, significantly reducing waiting time. The eight channel of the third phase will be put into service after testing is completed this December.

The Civil Aviation Authority said “Throughout the planning phase of the optimization project, we have coordinated closely with the airport concessionaire to ensure all procedures were completed in accordance with the processes approved by our Authority, guaranteeing dual achievements in smart management and safe operations.