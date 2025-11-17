Zone 1 of the second phase of South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade opens for use from today

MACAU, November 17 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau advances the second phase construction works of the South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade in three zones in an orderly manner according to the plan. Zone 1, with its focus on serving the function of ball courts, is open to the public since 7:00 a.m. of today (17 November). The public can drive and park their cars at the temporary car park in Zone 1 or use the temporary pavement in Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen to enter the zone.

Zone 1 of the second phase of the South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade is located on the seaside near Ponte Governador Nobre de Carvalho with an area of about 8,900 square metres. The main facilities include a “free sports ground”, comprising a football pitch, a basketball court, a basketball practice court and warm-up area, as well as the seaside leisure trail and waterfront wooden boardwalk that allow the public to enjoy the sea view, take a stroll, sit around and relax. In addition, there are public toilets, lockers, vending machines and other ancillary facilities.

As the overall constructions works of the second phase of the South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade have not yet completed, in order to provide convenience for the public to use the facilities in Zone 1, after coordination with the Transport Bureau and taking into consideration the surrounding traffic environment, a temporary car park with a capacity of 110 cars and about 100 motorcycles is set up next to Zone 1. Vehicles can enter the car park via Rua da Torre de Macau, whereas pedestrians can enter and exit Zone 1 through the temporary pedestrian walkway in Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen.

The construction works of the second phase of the South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade are divided into three zones, covering the area from Ponte Governador Nobre de Carvalho to Portas do Entendimento with the total construction area of about 60,000 square metres. The construction works of Zone 2 are progressing according to the plan and close to 70% of the civil works have been completed at present, whereas the preliminary coordination work for Zone 3 is underway. The whole project is designed with parent-child play, leisure and recreation, and waterfront scenery as the three main concepts of the functional space, creating a green promenade on the south shore of the Macao Peninsula to offer a multi-functional waterfront recreational and leisure venue for the public and improve the city’s coastal landscape.