CE to deliver tomorrow 2026 Policy Address

MACAU, November 17 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will attend at 3pm tomorrow a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly, to deliver the 2026 Policy Address.

The session will be followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5.30pm, when Mr Sam will answer questions from the press.

On the following day, 19 November, at 3pm, Mr Sam will attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly, to explain the Government’s policy programme, and to take questions from Legislative Assembly members.

The public can follow the sessions as they are broadcast live, either via the television channels or the radio channels of public broadcaster TDM.

Members of the public also have the option of following proceedings online via either: the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government Portal (www.gov.mo); the Chief Executive’s Office website (www.gce.gov.mo); the Legislative Assembly website (www.al.gov.mo); the Government Information Bureau website (www.gcs.gov.mo); or the Policy Address dedicated website (www.policyaddress.gov.mo). The public can also follow proceedings via either: the official channels on YouTube of the Chief Executive’s Office (www.Youtube.com/c/gcegovmo), or the Government Information Bureau (www.Youtube.com/macaogcs); or alternatively via the Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/macaogcs).

Users of portable devices may watch the live sessions via either “GCE Macao”, a mobile application issued by the Chief Executive’s Office; or via “MSAR News”, the mobile app of the Government Information Bureau.

The Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page for Portuguese-language news (www.facebook.com/macaogcspt), and its Facebook page for English-language news (www.facebook.com/macaogcsen) will also issue information about the Policy Address.

The 2026 Policy Address is to be issued in Chinese and Portuguese. Once the Chief Executive has finished his live address, the Policy Address will be available for read and download from: the Government portal; the website of the Chief Executive’s Office; the Government Information Bureau website; or via the Policy Address website.

Members of the public who wish to obtain a hard copy of the Policy Address may collect one from the following locations: the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau; the Government Information Bureau; the Government Information Centre at the Public Administration Building lobby; the Legal Affairs Bureau’s Printing Division; the Municipal Affairs Bureau; the Macao Central Library; and the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.

The Government’s five policy secretaries and their subordinates will present their 2026 policy guidelines to the Legislative Assembly on the following dates:

Secretary for Administration and Justice: 21 November;

Secretary for Economy and Finance: 24 November;

Secretary for Security: 26 November;

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture: 28 November, and;

Secretary for Transport and Public Works: 1 December.