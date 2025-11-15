Abu Dhabi to host an exclusive B2B Gaming Festival organised by VAP Group

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abu Dhabi is set to elevate its gaming quotient by hosting The Global Games Show , a landmark event of the VAP group uniting game developers, publishers, esports professionals, policymakers, investors, and enthusiasts from around the world.This event is officially supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau , which will spotlight new-age trends in gaming while fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and exploring games as cultural and economic drivers.Abu Dhabi is strategically becoming the Middle East’s gaming and eSports capital, backed by a $1.5 billion market and major government-led initiatives, such as AD Gaming and twofour54. With world-class venues, top-tier infrastructure, and a non-taxable, business-friendly setup, the city offers everything that global studios, streamers, and developers are looking for.Co-host Abu Dhabi Gaming (AD Gaming) supports game developers, players, and businesses, aiming to foster creativity, produce locally created content, and accelerate the growth of the UAE's video game and e-sports sectors.Following the resounding success of past edition, VAP Group in association with Times of Games is set to host the exclusive event on 10-11th December, 2025 in Abu Dhabi that will bring together global gamers and enthusiasts with 5,000+ attendees, 200+ speakers, 100+ sponsors and exhibitors, and 150+ media representatives all under one roof to lead the gaming revolution with the latest gaming trends, innovations and tool and equipments.Over the years, the Global Games Show has played a vital role in creating iconic leaders in the gaming world and partnering with international gaming companies. Here’s what our past event helped to achieve:Highlights of The Global Games Show -Keynote & Headliner Sessions: Visionary speakers from gaming studios, platform holders, publishers, research institutions, and governing bodies will examine trends - from AI-driven game design to immersive audio, live tech, and esports ecosystems.Innovation & Demo Zone: Attendees will engage first-hand with gameplay demos, VR/AR prototypes, interactive installations, cloud streaming tech, and esports showcases.Startup Accelerator Showcase: Selected early-stage studios will pitch to major investors and publishers, with mentorship from top industry insiders.Event at a glanceEventFrom game studios and publishers to investors, tech providers, and IP owners, it’s where the future of gaming comes alive in an electric, festival-likeatmosphere. This is where the entire gaming ecosystem meets, celebrates, and builds what’s next.Date10th-11th December 2025VenueSpace42 Arena, Abu DhabiExpected attendance5000+ attendeesSpeakersLeading figures from Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Unity, Valve, government ministers, esports pros, and indie foundersTicketsAbout VAP Group: A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in advertising and media, as well as staffing.Press Connect:Public Relations Team

