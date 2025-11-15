Global AI Show 2025 Abu Dhabi Announces Its Visionary Partners and World-Class Speaker Lineup

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global AI Show 2025 Abu Dhabi, a premier platform driving the future of artificial intelligence, proudly announces its visionary partners and world-class speaker lineup for its upcoming edition themed “AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures.” Organised by VAP Group in association with Times of AI, the event will gather global technology leaders, pioneering researchers, influential policymakers, and innovative enterprises in Abu Dhabi, a thriving hub for digital transformation and smart innovation.We are pleased to have the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau supporting our mission, along with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security Council, as our Supporting and Strategic Partners for this event.Strategic Government PartnershipsThe Global AI Show’s 2025 edition proudly builds upon strategic partnerships with reputed government entities. These partnerships reaffirm its role as a platform of national and global importance.The event is supported by the National Program of Artificial Intelligence and the Cyber Security Council. These alliances reflect a unified commitment to shaping ethical, scalable, and inclusive AI ecosystems, aligned with long-term national visions.Visionary Speakers and Thought LeadersAI:2031 will feature an extraordinary lineup of speakers from across the AI ecosystem. The speakers include leading voices in machine learning, robotics, quantum computing, generative AI, ethical AI, and national AI strategies.Amongst the pioneering speakers are:Maitha Alnuaimi, currently the director of the GIS Centre department at Dubai Municipality, is Dubai’s first female Emirati drone pilot specialised in 3D mapping. She graduated with distinction from the UAE University in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in Geographic Information Systems (GIS). And holding two master’s degrees in city science and big data, and business analytics. In 2019, she graduated from the National Program of Artificial Intelligence and She has been chosen as one of the top 20 young individuals from emerging talents in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries for the year 2021, who are under the age of 35.Andy Tang, Managing Partner at Draper Dragon, has over 20 years of experience in venture investing. Tang has seeded more than 15 unicorn companies across software, AI, healthcare, fintech, and blockchain sectors. His keen insights and venture expertise have made him a trusted voice in the global innovation ecosystem.H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti served as the Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government since 2020, leading national efforts to safeguard and advance the country’s digital landscape. As Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council and Managing Director of the National Data Centre, he oversees the national cybersecurity strategy, ensuring the UAE’s global leadership in digital trust and resilience. Under his leadership, the UAE rose from 47th to 5th in the ITU Global Cybersecurity Index and achieved multiple world records in cyber competitions and drills. Dr Al Kuwaiti has been instrumental in building strong public-private and international cybersecurity partnerships, promoting the UAE’s role in global cyber initiatives such as the OIC and the White House Counter Ransomware Initiative. A recognised global thought leader and academic, he has contributed extensively to cybersecurity research, education, and international collaboration, earning multiple awards and honours for his impact.Dr Ebrahim Al Alkeem Al Zaabi, a renowned expert in Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security. He holds some of the most prestigious and globally recognised security certifications, showcasing his commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. At present, he serves as the Director of Digital Transformation, Cyber Security, and Artificial Intelligence at the Government of Abu Dhabi (UAE) and is also the President of the KU Alumni Council. In this capacity, he plays a key role in shaping and implementing strategies to enhance the digital landscape and ensure robust cybersecurity measures for the government.Dr. Hyunijin Kim is an assistant professor of Strategy at INSEAD. Her research focuses on how data and artificial intelligence (AI) impact firm decisions, and the implications for how firms compete and build competitive advantage. Hyunjin serves as an editorial board member at the Strategic Management Journal, Organisation Science, and Strategy Science. She also co-leads the Conference on Field Experiments in Strategy (CFXS).These leaders will feature thought-provoking keynotes and panel transformative ideas that shape the future of intelligent systems, including:“Future Trends in AI: Preparing Governance Ecosystems for the Decade to Come” – featuring Maitha Alnuaimi and Dr Ebrahim Al Alkeem Al Zaabi“Powered by AI: Building the Next Billion Startups” – led by Dr Hyunijin Kim“Supercharged by AI: The Next Generation of Disruptive Startups” – featuring Andy Tang“AI-Powered Incident Response: The Future of Crisis Management” – keynote by H.E. Dr Mohamed Al KuwaitiAbout the Global AI ShowThe Global AI Show is a leading platform dedicated to accelerating the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence across sectors and societies. With a strong track record of facilitating impactful dialogue, the show has time and again proven to be a global catalyst for innovation, investment, and international cooperation in AI.Event Details:Dates: 8-9, December 2025Location: Space42 Arena, Abu DhabiWebsite: The Global AI ShowRegister: Grab your tickets now!About VAP Group: A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in advertising and media, as well as staffing.Press Connect:Public Relations Team | media@globalaishow.com

