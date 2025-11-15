Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Nov. 17, 2025

MARYLAND, November 15 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 14, 2025

Committees will receive a briefing about the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation’s Pre-Release Center, review legislation to update the County’s approach to Transportation Demand Management and receive a presentation on the Glenmont Corridors Opportunity Study

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing about the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation’s (DOCR) Pre-Release Center.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review Bill 24-25, Transportation Demand Management - Repeal.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe and Council President Kate Stewart.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to receive a presentation on the Glenmont Corridors Opportunity Study.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmember Natali Fani-González.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Department of Correction and Rehabilitation: Pre-Release Center

Briefing: The PS Committee will receive a briefing about the DOCR Pre-Release Center, which is a 144-bed residential facility that provides community-based reentry services to qualifying individuals who are incarcerated. Established in 1972, the Pre-Release Center serves individuals who are incarcerated and have one year or less left of their sentence. The program also accepts individuals who are incarcerated at the state or federal level and are generally within six months of release. The briefing will include information about the Pre-Release Center’s current services and programs, barriers to participation and the program’s future needs.

Bill 24-25, Transportation Demand Management – Repeal

Review: The TE Committee will continue to review Bill 24-25, Transportation Demand Management – Repeal, which would repeal Article II of Chapter 42A of the Montgomery County Code. The committee began its review of Bill 24-25 at a meeting held on Oct. 20. The purpose of the bill is to make the County’s approach to Transportation Demand Management (TDM) more flexible and responsive to changing transportation and development parameters and to increase accountability.

Bill 24-25 seeks to repeal the TDM program for employers, existing owners and applicants of new development projects. In 2006, the Council created a system for TDM fees and requirements for certain employers and expanded those requirements to include new buildings. The current TDM fee is $0.10 per square foot, yielding about $1 million per year to fund the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) administration of the TDM program.

The lead sponsors of Bill 24-25 are Councilmembers Balcombe, Glass, and Council President Stewart.

Glenmont Corridors Opportunity Study

Presentation: The PHP Committee will receive a presentation about the Glenmont Corridors Opportunity Study from representatives of the Planning Department. The study area encompasses approximately 2,000 acres including properties along two major corridors, the 2013 Glenmont Sector Plan area and a one-mile walkshed from the Glenmont Metrorail Station.

The purpose of the study is to explore strategies for transforming the Glenmont area into a vibrant, transit-oriented community. The study does not propose zoning changes or amendments to master or sector plans but rather serves as an analytical tool to explore planning issues, inform decision making and guide future development initiatives.

Additional information about the Glenmont Corridors Opportunity Study is available on the Montgomery County Planning Board’s website.

