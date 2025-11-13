Councilmember Albornoz to Highlight Key Legislative Achievements on En Sintonía con el Concejo This Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, November 13 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, November 13, 2025

The show will also highlight Montgomery County Recreation’s Winter Programs

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include at-large Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, who chairs the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee; Monika Hammer, communications and outreach manager at Montgomery Recreation; and Christy Korzen, nature facility program manager at Montgomery Parks. The show will air on Friday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This edition of En Sintonía features special guest Councilmember Albornoz, who will share some of the most significant pieces of legislation from his seven-year tenure on the Council. Elected in November 2018, Albornoz, the son of Chilean and Ecuadorian immigrants, became the first Hispanic male to serve as an at-large councilmember. He played a key role in creating the Latino Health Initiative’s “Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar,” which was instrumental in protecting vulnerable communities in Montgomery County during the global uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Councilmember Albornoz has been a leading advocate for ending childhood hunger.

The second segment will feature Montgomery Recreation, which will open registration for its 2025–26 winter programs, classes and activities on Tuesday, Nov. 18. This winter’s lineup includes a wide range of options for all ages and interests, such as swim lessons, water fitness, diving, kayaking and scuba in the aquatics category; pottery, painting, and drawing in the arts; ballet, ballroom, tap and line dancing in dance; and fitness classes like Zumba, Pilates, yoga, aerobics and body sculpting. Residents are encouraged to register online at ActiveMONTGOMERY.org.

The show will wrap up with a spotlight on Montgomery Parks’ Holiday Share Fair at Black Hill Discovery Center, located at 20926 Lake Ridge Drive in Boyds on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This free community event invites residents to give new life to gently used items, “givers” bring items to share, and “shoppers” can browse and take them at no cost. Registration is required for givers, while browsers are encouraged to attend with no registration requirement.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

