MPD Arrests Suspect in Shooting near Howard University

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that injured five people near the campus of Howard University.

On Friday, October 24, 2025, at approximately 8:22 p.m., Third District officers patrolling the area around Howard University following the conclusion of the Yard Fest event responded to the sound of gunfire in the 600 block of Howard Place, Northwest. Officers located five shooting patients and immediately began rendering lifesaving care. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported three adult males, one adult female, and one juvenile male to area hospitals for treatment. The male victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The female victim remains hospitalized.

Responding officers placed two suspects under arrest minutes after the shooting occurred, and two firearms were recovered. Those suspects were both charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, but the subsequent investigation determined they were not the suspects in the shooting. (CCN: 25162187).

Detectives located surveillance video near the scene which showed the shooting. The footage revealed a single suspect opened fire after a brief dispute between two groups. Detectives obtained additional video from numerous CCTV and private cameras, including cameras within the MetroRail system with the help of Metro Transit Police. MPD detectives analyzed hundreds of hours of this footage which led to the identification of the suspect.

On Friday, November 14, 2025, members of MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit located the suspect and placed him under arrest without incident. 17-year-old Kaevaughn Dudley, of Northeast, DC, was placed under arrest and charged as an adult under Title 16 pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia for their assistance with this investigation.

CCN: 25162205