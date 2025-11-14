TRAFFIC ADVISORY: DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle

From Friday, November 14, 2025 through Wednesday, December 14, 2025, the DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be a street closure that motorists should take into consideration:

From Friday, November 14, 2025 through Wednesday, December 14, 2025, the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

New Hampshire from Dupont Circle to Q Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the entire route and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. The public should also expect enforcement of these parking restrictions which may include ticketing and towing along the entire route.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.