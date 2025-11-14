MPD Makes Arrest in Hayes Street Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a carjacking that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at approximately 8:05 p.m. the victim was seated in his vehicle in the 3800 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The suspect approached the vehicle and attempted to open the vehicle door. The victim exited the vehicle to confront the suspect. The suspect pepper sprayed the victim, entered the vehicle, and fled the scene. The victim sought treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the offense the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Capital Beltway. The suspect was placed under arrest at the scene of the crash. On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the suspect, 27-year-old Demitrius Johnson of Southeast, D.C., was extradited from Prince Georges County pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. Johnson was charged with Armed Carjacking (Pepper Spray).

CCN: 25168145

