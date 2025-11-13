Frequently asked questions: Our work in Sudan

International humanitarian law (IHL) includes key provisions aimed at preventing the displacement of civilians and mitigating the suffering it causes. When displacement does occur, IHL requires that internally displaced persons (IDPs) be protected and assisted throughout all stages of their displacement.

The ICRC recognizes that displaced people often face heightened hardship and threats to their safety and dignity - from difficulties meeting basic needs to tensions with host communities, unsafe living conditions, and the risk of being forced to return to insecure areas. Our response focuses on helping displaced people meet their specific needs while also supporting host communities affected by displacement and assisting those at risk of being displaced.

In partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, we prioritize the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities. Together, we deliver essential medical supplies and operational support to health facilities, assist disease prevention and response teams – including those tackling cholera - and provide multipurpose cash assistance to thousands of households. We also help restore access to clean water systems and facilitate phone calls for families separated by conflict.

Through these efforts, the ICRC and SRCS aim to preserve life, alleviate suffering, and restore dignity for displaced communities amid the ongoing crisis.