From New York to Beijing: Calls to galvanize political commitment to international humanitarian law

The first progress report of the Global Initiative documents the achievements since the launch of this collective process one year ago. All the speakers who took the floor expressed deep concern over ongoing violations and emphasized that upholding IHL is essential to reduce human suffering.

The initiative will produce concrete and practical recommendations to meet the challenges facing IHL.

The world is witnessing an erosion of respect for IHL, the last thread that ensures some degree of humanity in war. If the world loses this thread, we risk losing our humanity. If the principles of IHL collapse, humanity risks a world where suffering knows no bounds, with all prospects of peace becoming more elusive. Therefore, the increasing number of States joining the Global Initiative and renewing their political commitment to IHL is a beacon of hope.