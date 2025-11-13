CTO and ICF Sign MOU to Advance Sustainable Tourism Development in the Caribbean

CTO Secretary-General & CEO Dona Regis-Prosper and ICF Head of Tourism Nikolaos Gkolfinopoulos sign a landmark agreement in London to advance sustainable tourism development across the Caribbean.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ICF, a US-headquartered consulting firm and global solutions provider, to explore opportunities in advancing sustainable tourism development, climate adaptation, and resilience building in the Caribbean.The MOU outlines areas of potential collaboration to support the sustainable growth of the region’s tourism sector, including technical assistance, destination governance, market competitiveness, and capacity building. The parties intend to engage residents through inclusive governance models, promote public-private partnerships, and share knowledge to advance responsible tourism practices and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the Caribbean.Under the MOU, CTO and ICF may cooperate on technical advisory services for sustainable and regenerative tourism, provide expertise as a potential partner in technical assistance initiatives, and explore capacity-building programs for tourism stakeholders on topics of mutual interest.“This collaboration reinforces our mission to lead sustainable tourism development in the Caribbean by bringing together strategic partners with the expertise and global reach to help strengthen our member countries,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of CTO. “ICF’s extensive experience in destination strategy, climate resilience and sustainable development will help CTO and our members continue to build a more inclusive, competitive and sustainable tourism sector for the region.”Echoing that sentiment, Nikolaos Gkolfinopoulos, Head of Tourism at ICF, stated: “ICF is committed to the responsible development of tourism, and our mission lies in providing solutions to the most pressing challenges destinations face. We are very excited to be partnering with CTO to support the organization’s efforts and objectives for the coming years focusing on the sustainable tourism development of the Caribbean. We are ready and have joined forces with CTO for the collective benefit of the region. ICF aims to be a trusted partner of CTO on propelling regional tourism development by providing our global tourism solutions that are strategically combined with interdisciplinary expertise from across ICF’s sectors of focus.”Signed in London during World Travel Market last week, the MOU will remain in effect until 2029.

