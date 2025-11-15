Toccoa, GA (November 14, 2025) – At the request of the Toccoa Police Department, GBI agents were asked to assist with investigating the death of Dennis Paul Clouse, age 50, of Toccoa, GA.

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, at about 10:40 a.m., the Toccoa Police Department was dispatched to the Toccoa Motel room where motel staff found Clouse dead. No one other than Clouse was registered as a guest in the room. Toccoa PD secured the scene and requested the GBI to assist with the investigation.

The investigation into the death is active and ongoing.

The death appears to be an isolated incident and there is no evidence of a threat to the public.

An autopsy will be performed on Clouse at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.