DNA Test Boosts Recovery Time for People Struggling with Mental Health

GeneSight® Testing at Indiana Center for Recovery

Genetic Testing Helps Patients Avoid Years of Trial-and-Error Medication Changes

For many, finding the right medication has been a long and painful journey. GeneSight gives our patients a new hope.” — Jeanne Beavers, therapist, Indiana Center for Recovery

LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- People are fast-tracking recovery through a genetic test that brings new hope to patients struggling with mental health. More than one in five adults — over 23% — experience mental illness each year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.Patients who seek help with their mental health often endure a lengthy trial-and-error process that can take years before finding the right medication. Meanwhile, their symptoms continue along with painful side effects. Even worse, some patients and providers may settle for symptom remission without realizing that a more effective medication option may be available.GeneSight, a DNA test, can predict how a patient is likely to metabolize mood stabilizers and antidepressants, taking the guesswork out of medications.“Patients are reaching stability faster and with fewer setbacks,” said Dr. Michael Kane, chief medical officer at Indiana Center for Recovery. “It’s a tool that is improving long-term outcomes for the people we serve.”Staff members at Indiana Center for Recovery in Lafayette use a cheek swab to collect a sample. Once the GeneSight results are in, they work with patients to develop a personalized treatment plan.“For many, finding the right medication was a long and painful journey,” said Jeanne Beavers, therapist at Indiana Center for Recovery. “GeneSight gives our patients a new hope. When their treatment is tailored to their biology, they feel understood and start to feel empowered.”Patient SuccessCorinna Takigawa was diagnosed with depression 30 years ago. It took her that long to find the right medication. "I was suffering from brain fog. For so many years, I did achieve remission on a lot of different medications, but I wasn't myself," Takigawa said. She credits GeneSight testing for transforming her recovery. "It’s a huge win from feeling mediocre to feeling well."Takigawa lives in West Lafayette and is glad to see GeneSight offered in the community. She originally took the GeneSight test at Indiana Center for Recovery in South Bend earlier this year. Today, Takigawa is thriving in her IT career and in life. “My thinking was clear and I can problem-solve better. Every day is a good day. I know that I came out the other side of it.”Comprehensive Treatment for Addiction and Mental Health Disorders in West Central IndianaIndiana Center for Recovery in Lafayette provides treatment for mental health, substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders. Patients can begin with an intensive outpatient program, then step down to an outpatient program. The facility also offers a virtual evening intensive outpatient program, allowing patients to continue treatment and maintain their daytime commitments. Therapists provide a broad range of therapies, including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy and trauma-focused therapies.About Indiana Center for RecoveryIndiana Center for Recovery is committed to expanding access to substance use and mental health care across the Hoosier State, with GeneSight testing available in Lafayette, Bedford, Bloomington, Indianapolis, South Bend and Terre Haute.The Lafayette facility specializes in evidence-based outpatient programs , relapse prevention, aftercare planning, and alumni services, offering ongoing recovery support beyond treatment. The program in Lafayette is accredited by The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.Indiana Center for Recovery’s Lafayette facility is located at 2529 Schuyler Ave., Lafayette, IN 47905.

