New Facility The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico Tackles Mental Health and Addiction Crisis

Cafeteria at The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico Reception at The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico Common Area at The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico Patient Room at The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico Patio at The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico

The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico opens to expand access to addiction and mental health care, providing vital, evidence-based treatment for lasting recovery.

It’s not just about adding a treatment center; people here deserve the highest quality care.” — Josefina Muñoz Ares, The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico business development rep

AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (October 27, 2025) – The Haven Detox expands addiction care to help overcome a vital gap in care on the island. The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico provides residential treatment for substance use disorder , dual diagnosis, and co-occurring disorders for men and women.Seven out of 10 adults on the island who are experiencing addiction to substance use disorder did not receive treatment, according to a study from the University of Puerto Rico. There is a shortage in residential care facilities. With an estimated 70 residential care facilities, many people who need help face long waits or limited access to nearby care.A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. at Solar 6, Carr. 2, Bo Km 117.9 Int., Aguadilla 00603. The ceremony marks the beginning of expanded access to critical services at a time when they’re needed most.“For years, our community has been facing a shortage of substance use and mental health services,” said Josefina Muñoz Ares, business development representative at The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico. “It’s not just about adding a treatment center; people here deserve the highest quality care.“We have 80,000 veterans, many of whom are still battling post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use and depression,” added Jonathan Torres Irizarry, operations manager at The Haven Detox - Puerto Rico, who is also a veteran. “This new facility means that not only veterans, but also anyone who is struggling, no longer has to wait months or leave the island to get help.”Comprehensive TreatmentThe Haven Detox - Puerto Rico offers a range of therapies, including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, psychoeducational therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy and trauma-focused therapies. Alongside traditional therapies, clients participate in holistic health therapies and recreational therapies. Patients also have access to a game room, beach outings and professionally catered meals.Patient SuccessPatients receive aftercare planning and alumni services that provide recovery resources long after treatment ends. James Torres Huertas of Bayamon received treatment at The Haven Detox - West Palm Beach in 2023 and says it’s about time people on the island have access to these specialized services. He celebrated two years of continuous sobriety last March. “My life has completely turned around with the knowledge I gained at The Haven,” said Torres Huertas. “I have been able to enjoy my life and my family.”About The Haven Detox - Puerto RicoThe Haven Detox - Puerto Rico, a division of Haven Health Management, is dedicated to widening access to essential addiction services on the island. The facility delivers trauma-informed, evidence-based treatment in a residential setting, helping individuals build lasting recovery.The program is accredited by The Joint Commission, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and certified by the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.