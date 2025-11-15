Traffic shift planned on Memorial Highway in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. — Two traffic pattern changes are expected soon on Memorial Highway in Mandan due to an ongoing construction project.

The intersection of 40th Avenue Southeast and Memorial Highway will reopen this afternoon with a temporary alignment. Traffic will shift to the winter alignment next week.

A temporary ramp closure is planned to begin at 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 17, at the Interstate 194 eastbound Memorial Highway exit into Mandan.

This closure is due to concrete paving at the 46th Avenue and Memorial Highway exit ramp.

The work is expected to last until 2 p.m. Motorists should use alternate routes during this time.

Detour routes for this closure are to use Exit 153 for Mandan Avenue, or the McKenzie Drive exit off Bismarck Expressway.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive safely and stay alert in work zones.

For project updates and more information visit www.dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy.