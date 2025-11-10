Traffic switch on Highway 2 scheduled Wednesday in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. — As construction continues along the U.S. Highway 2/Dakota Parkway corridor, Reede Construction will implement a traffic switch on Wednesday, November 12, weather permitting.

This shift will move traffic on 26th Street from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes of the roadway to allow crews to safely advance work on the remaining segments.

What changes on November 12:

Lanes open: One lane in each direction will remain open to motorists, with reduced speeds and traffic control devices in place.

Work zone access: The traffic shift creates safe workspace for crews to complete paving, curb and gutter, utilities, and additional improvements on the east side.

Turning movements: Select left turns may be restricted at unsignalized intersections and approaches. Motorists are asked to follow posted signs for permitted turns and alternate routes.

Business & residential access: Access will be maintained. Drivers should use marked entrances, right-in/right-out access points, and follow wayfinding signs to reach nearby businesses and properties.

There will be narrowed lane widths through the work zone. Flaggers and additional traffic control may be present during the transition period.

Short delays are expected, particularly during peak hours while motorists adjust to the new pattern. Increased construction activity adjacent to live traffic—drivers are urged to stay alert and avoid distractions.

Safety reminders:

Obey all posted signs, message boards, and flaggers.

Do not make mid-block or unsanctioned U-turns.

Plan extra time or consider alternate routes during the first days of the switch.

Slow down—fines are doubled in work zones.

The traffic configuration will remain in place while crews complete associated paving, concrete, utility, and restoration activities. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

For updates and more information, visit www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2 or follow the City of Williston and NDDOT on social media.