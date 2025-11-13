City of Minot hosts public input meeting for 3rd Street and Central Avenue reconstruction

MINOT, N.D. — The City of Minot will host a public input meeting on Thursday, November 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed reconstruction of Third Street from Fifth Avenue Southeast to First Avenue Northeast, and Central Avenue from Third Street Northeast to Fourth Street Northeast.

The meeting will be held at the Minot City Hall Council Chambers, 10 Third Ave. SW, in Minot. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 7 p.m.

Representatives from the City of Minot and Apex Engineering Group will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the City of Minot’s project website at minot3rdstreet.com.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by December 5, 2025, with “Public Input Meeting – PCN 24411/24601” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Matt Kinsella, 4733 Amber Valley Pkwy S., Fargo, ND 58104, or email matt.kinsella@apexenggroup.com.

The City of Minot will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, Lance Meyer, PE, City Engineer, City of Minot, at 701-857-4100 or lance.meyer@minotnd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.