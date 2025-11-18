Pulsenics exhibits at Enlit Europe as part of ongoing commitment to green hydrogen in Spain

Pulsenics Pulse Probe From L to R: Ben Maxwell, Essam Elsahwi and Mariam Awara Pulsenics employees operate a Pulse Probe

Toronto-based diagnostics provider will accompany Canada’s Ministry of Economic Development on trade mission to Spain

By establishing international best practices for reliability data, our trans-Atlantic relationship can reduce costs and improve uptime for green hydrogen production.” — Mariam Awara, COO of Pulsenics

BILBAO, SPAIN, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsenics, a Canadian manufacturer of hydrogen electrolyser diagnostic equipment, today opened their exhibition at Enlit Europe. Pulsenics leadership will also attend the Madrid Electrolyser Conference on November 24th after touring Spanish industrial sites as part of a Canadian trade mission. Mariam Awara, Chief Operating Officer, will represent the company.Pulsenics has several deployments in Spain, including the Aragon Hydrogen Foundation (FHa). FHa is a private, non-profit organization created in 2003 with the support of Government of Aragon to promote hydrogen as an energy vector and advance the hydrogen value chain in the region and across Spain. Pulsenics is active across the country to help Spanish organizations use electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) to design and optimize electrolysers.“We’re honored to help further industrial collaboration between Canada and Spain,” said Awara. “By establishing international best practices for reliability data, our trans-Atlantic relationship can reduce costs and improve uptime for green hydrogen production.”Spain possesses one of the world’s fastest-growing hydrogen sectors. According to a 2025 survey by the Spanish Hydrogen Association (AeH2), Spain's renewable hydrogen industry has almost 400 active projects representing over €33 billion in planned investment. Pulsenics solutions, which use EIS to monitor electrolysers in real-time, can help Spanish industry scale by improving reliability, uptime, and safety in high-throughput scenarios.About PulsenicsPulsenics leads the field of electrochemical performance diagnostics with groundbreaking hardware, real-time data hub and revolutionary Performance Cataloguer solution. Their novel electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) solution allows for rapid diagnostics at all volumes. High-throughput OEMs can depend on Pulsenics to forecast cell performance, identify mechanical defects and streamline manufacturing processes with real-time data analysis. Pulsenics is paving the way forward toward a more reliable and efficient electrochemical industry. Learn more at www.pulsenics.com Media contact: Wes Andrewswesandrews@pulsenics.com

