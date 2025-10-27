Pulsenics and Endua Announce World-First Deployment of AI-Powered Electrolyser Monitoring for Green Hydrogen

Leadership of Endua and Pulsenics pose by a solar-powered hydrogen electrolyser. From left to right: Paul Sernia, Founder and CEO of Endua; Essam Elsahwi, Founder and CEO of Pulsenics; Mariam Awara, Co-Founder and COO of Pulsenics; Tim Latimer, Head of Bu Mariam Awara, Co-Founder and COO of Pulsenics, activates a Pulsenics Pulse Probe with the help of Ben McGruer, Head of Engineering at Endua.

Australian project connects hydrogen electrolyser stacks directly to solar farms, skipping the grid entirely and eliminating infrastructure costs.

Green hydrogen can compete with other energy technologies when we use the world’s cheapest power.” — Pulsenics COO and Co-Founder Mariam Awara

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key highlights:● Collaboration marks first commercial deployment of AI-driven electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) in green hydrogen production● Partnership combines Pulsenics’ Pulse Probe hardware with Endua’s on-site hydrogen electrolysis stacks● Enables real-time monitoring under intermittent power conditions, improving reliability, predictability and lowering costs● Helps de-risk investment decisions by providing data on uptime, degradation and performance guaranteesPulsenics, a Toronto-based provider of electrochemical monitoring technology, and Endua, a Brisbane-based developer of on-site green hydrogen systems, have announced the world’s first commercial deployment of AI enabled spectrum scanning for hydrogen electrolysers. Together, the two companies will combine their capabilities to predict how hydrogen electrolysers perform under punishing intermittent power conditions.The partnership integrates Pulsenics’ proprietary Pulse Probe hardware with Endua’s green hydrogen stacks to deliver real-time performance monitoring under highly variable solar conditions. This information breakthrough helps hydrogen producers lower costs, extend asset lifetimes and build confidence in hydrogen as a reliable energy source.Electrolysers are the backbone of green hydrogen production, but today the industry has limited visibility into how they perform and degrade when exposed to intermittent renewable energy. Endua’s systems connect directly to solar farms to avoid grid costs and use cheaper power when it is available, a cost advantage that comes with frequent on and off cycling.Pulsenics’ Pulse Probe series applies electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), a scanning technique widely used in research but never before deployed in commercial hydrogen production. AI then synthesises data from continuous scanning across dozens of frequencies to provide early failure warnings, track degradation and optimises for ultra-low electricity prices.“Green hydrogen can compete with other energy technologies when we use the world’s cheapest power,” comments Pulsenics COO and Co-Founder Mariam Awara. “Pulsenics will close the knowledge gap between renewable inputs and electrolyser performance to help optimise hydrogen plants for real-world conditions.”Continuous monitoring of electrolyser stacks also accelerates deal-making between hydrogen producers and OEMs. Because OEMs like Endua often make guarantees on uptime, lifetime and production volume, advanced performance data helps de-risk agreements and build trust.“Industrial hydrogen users want to create their own supply on-site, and they need guarantees on performance and uptime,” says Endua CEO Paul Sernia. “AI analytics from Pulsenics helps us to offer the latest high-performance technology and deliver on these promises to our customers.”About Pulsenics:Pulsenics leads the field of electrochemical performance diagnostics with groundbreaking hardware, real-time data hub and revolutionary Performance Cataloguer solution. Their novel electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) solution allows for rapid diagnostics at all volumes. High-throughput OEMs can depend on Pulsenics to forecast cell performance, identify mechanical defects and streamline manufacturing processes with real-time data analysis. Pulsenics is paving the way forward toward a more reliable and efficient electrochemical industry. Learn more at www.pulsenics.com Media contact: Wes Andrewswesandrews@pulsenics.comAbout Endua:Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Endua is a world-leader in electrolysis technology development and product engineering. Their mission is to empower industries to achieve reliable, cost-effective production of hydrogen through on-site deployed systems. By bringing hydrogen production closer to the point of consumption, Endua removes the high cost and operational challenges that exist with the transport and bulk storage of hydrogen.Media contact: Paul Serniamedia@endua.com

