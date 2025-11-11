North Texas SH 199 project hits milestone

Nov. 10, 2025

By Val Lopez

FORT WORTH — A major transportation upgrade is underway in northwest Tarrant County, as TxDOT advances a significant bridge and roadway expansion project on SH 199 over Lake Worth.

The project hit a key milestone last month, when traffic was shifted to the newly constructed eastbound SH 199 bridge. This traffic switch marks a major step forward in the broader project, which also includes improvements to surrounding roadways and cross streets.

The project is part of TxDOT's Texas Clear Lanes initiative, a statewide program focused on reducing congestion in the state’s largest metropolitan areas.

The new westbound bridge opened to motorists in May. The existing bridges will remain in service and be repurposed as frontage road bridges, helping to maintain traffic flow and connectivity throughout the construction process and beyond. East of the lake, TxDOT will add new main lanes to further boost traffic capacity.

TxDOT awarded the $104 million contract to Sema Construction Inc. in June 2020. Substantial completion is expected by Spring 2026.

Backed by dedicated funding approved by Texas voters in 2014 and 2015, the Texas Clear Lanes program targets the state’s 100 most congested roads with strategic planning and construction. The SH 199 project is one of many efforts aimed at improving safety and reducing gridlock in fast-growing regions like Fort Worth.

For more information on the Texas Clear Lanes initiative and upcoming projects, visit Texas Clear Lanes.