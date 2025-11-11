Martin appointed district engineer of TxDOT Atlanta District

Nov. 5, 2025

By Heather Deaton

ATLANTA – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would like to announce that Katie Martin, P.E. has been selected as the new Atlanta district engineer.

In her new position, Martin will oversee the planning, design, building, operation, and maintenance of the state transportation system for the Atlanta District’s nine-county area.

“It’s an honor to serve the people of this district,” Martin said. “I will work very hard to continue the momentum and deliver projects that serve the citizens of east Texas," she said.

The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur counties.

Martin has served as the Atlanta District director of transportation planning and development since 2022. Prior to that, she served as advance planning engineer. In that role, she coordinated contract administration, led planning programs and helped develop mobility projects.

She began her career with TxDOT in 2001 after obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

Martin and her husband Jeff have been married 24 years. They have two sons who are students in the Atlanta Independent School District.

She is heavily involved in the community where she grew up. Martin volunteers with the Cub Scouts, the Christian-based youth organization AWANA, the Atlanta Education Foundation and the Atlanta Athletic Boosters Board.

She has also coached youth sports and organized events that bring people together.

She often says that being present in her children’s lives while serving the residents of Texas has been her greatest blessing.

“I am so grateful to be the district engineer in the area where I grew up. My children go to school here, and I have a 17-year-old that drives these roads every day,” she said. “I take everyone, including my whole family who still lives here, into consideration when I plan and deliver projects.”

Martin began her new duties on November 1.