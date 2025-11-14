DXD Capital & CrossHarbor Capital Partners Break Ground on A New Self Storage Development in Snohomish, WA.

DXD Capital's New Ground-up Development at 2103 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish DXD's facility design leverages the site’s natural topography to allow for ground-level loading on all three floors

We look forward to delivering a high-quality, professionally managed facility to serve local residents and businesses and to support the area's long-term economic growth.” — James Hamilton - DXD Capital

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital and CrossHarbor Capital Partners officially broke ground this November on a new 108,000-square-foot self storage development at 2103 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish, marking another milestone in the firm’s growing portfolio of Class A, climate-controlled facilities across the US. This transaction represents the first investment under a new programmatic partnership between DXD Capital and CrossHarbor Capital Partners to develop self storage across the United States.The three-story facility, managed by Extra Space Storage, will offer 810 climate-controlled units averaging 102 sq. ft. each. The facility design leverages the site’s natural topography to allow for ground-level loading on all three floors in order to provide enhanced convenience for customers while offering 100% climate-controlled, secure, self storage options. Construction is being led by Corstone and is expected to be completed in December 2026. WaFd Bank will provide construction financing.Located between Snohomish Station and Snohomish Square shopping centers and less than 3 miles from Historic Downtown Snohomish, the new development adds modern storage infrastructure to one of the region's most desirable residential corridors. The city’s strong demographics, with median household incomes exceeding $120,000 and steady population growth, reflect Snohomish’s appeal as a thriving, family-oriented community approximately 30 miles northeast of Seattle.“This project reflects a continuation of our strategy to invest in high-barrier, underserved markets with strong fundamentals,” said James Hamilton, Managing Director of Development at DXD Capital. “We look forward to delivering a high-quality, professionally managed facility to serve local residents and businesses and to support the area's long-term economic growth.”“We’re excited to kick off a programmatic partnership with DXD and combine their data-driven development expertise with CrossHarbor’s institutional investment platform to deliver a scalable pipeline of institutional-quality self storage facilities across the country.” said Jack Bennett, Director at CrossHarbor Capital Partners.About DXD Capital:DXD Capital is a real estate investment and development firm specializing in self storage. Leveraging proprietary tools and analytics, DXD identifies high-opportunity investments that deliver value to both institutional and individual investors. For more information, visit dxd.capital.About CrossHarbor Capital PartnersAbout CrossHarbor:CrossHarbor Capital Partners is a leading real estate investment manager offering a multi-strategy investment platform that provides investors with broad access to opportunities across property types, geographies, and capital structures. With an investment track record of over $34 billion since its founding in 1993, the firm currently manages $10.7 billion in assets across several investment programs spanning the risk-return spectrum. Through its nation-wide, relationship-driven origination platform, disciplined investment approach, and highly experienced team of professionals, CrossHarbor seeks to generate consistent, risk-adjusted outperformance while focusing on capital preservation. In 2009, CrossHarbor acquired the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, out of bankruptcy proceedings, turning it into one of the world’s premier destinations. Its subsequent Big Sky investments are managed through its subsidiary, the Lone Mountain Land Company. CrossHarbor is based in Boston with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Big Sky. For more information, please visit www.CrossHarborCapital.com

Coming Soon - DXD Capital's Newest Facility in Snohomish, WA

