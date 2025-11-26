DXD Capital Opens New Self Storage Facility Serving Central Scottsdale Neighborhoods

DXD - Scottsdale, just north of the Shea Boulevard and 101 Freeway interchange, this new facility sits in one of Scottsdale’s busiest and most convenient corridors. Street view of DXD - Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital announced the opening of its newest development, a climate-controlled self-storage facility at 8888 East Desert Cove Avenue, adding a modern storage option for residents in the Cactus Corridor, North Shea, and neighborhoods stretching toward McCormick Ranch and Old Town.The facility opened to customers on October 15, 2025, marking another milestone in the firm’s growing portfolio of 25 Class A, climate-controlled facilities across the US.The four-story facility delivers 706 rentable units totaling 66,750 net rentable square feet and includes two fully climate-controlled basement levels designed to protect belongings during Scottsdale’s extreme summer temperatures. TLW Construction served as the general contractor, and Southwest Capital Bank provided the construction financing. Extra Space Storage manages the facility.“We are excited to open a facility that brings modern, climate-controlled storage to a part of Scottsdale where residents have long needed more options,” said Drew Dolan, Principal and founder of DXD Capital. “With strong surrounding neighborhoods, very limited zoned land, and consistent demand, this location is uniquely positioned to serve the community for years to come.”Located just north of the Shea Boulevard and 101 Freeway interchange, this new facility sits in one of Scottsdale’s busiest and most convenient corridors. Storage options in nearby neighborhoods are limited due to very little land available for new facilities. That makes this location a rare, modern option for residents from North Shea to Old Town who need clean, secure, easy-access storage close to home.About DXD CapitalDXD Capital is a data-driven, real estate private equity company focused exclusively on the self storage sector. Leveraging proprietary tools and analytics, DXD identifies high-opportunity investments that deliver value to both institutional and individual investors. For more information, visit dxd.capital

