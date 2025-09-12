DXD Capital Opens Class A Self Storage Facility In San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch District

DXD - San Antonio: 873-unit Climate Controlled, Self Storage Facility. DXD San Antonio has a unique site plan with two levels of ground-floor loading.

New Extra Space–managed facility delivers 873 climate-controlled units with advanced security in San Antonio’s fast-growing Alamo Ranch.

Our strategy is to deliver best-in-class storage in locations where demographics, visibility, and long-term fundamentals align — and San Antonio’s west side checks all those boxes.” — Tyler McKee - DXD Capital, Director of Development

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital announced the opening of its newest development, a three-story, Class A, climate-controlled self storage facility in San Antonio’s high-growth Alamo Ranch submarket. The project spans 109,854 gross square feet and offers 80,520 net rentable square feet (NRSF) across 873 units. Extra Space Storage will operate the facility.Conveniently located along the frontage road of West Loop 1604, the new facility provides easy access for residents and businesses across San Antonio’s west side. Customers benefit from modern, climate-controlled units that help protect belongings from Texas heat and humidity, along with advanced security features designed to provide peace of mind. Situated directly across from Northwest Vista College and just minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio, the property offers a central, highly visible, and reliable storage option in one of the metro’s fastest-growing communities.The Alamo Ranch area has experienced explosive residential development, with population growth exceeding 300% in recent years. Within a three-mile radius, more than 1,400 apartment units are under construction, 630 single-family homes are underway, and nearly 3,000 additional homes are planned. To meet this demand, DXD designed a unique site plan with two levels of ground-floor loading, resulting in 61% of units being ground-floor — a feature that provides more premium units while enhancing customer convenience.“Alamo Ranch represents the kind of transformative growth we target at DXD Capital,” said Tyler McKee, Director of Development at DXD Capital. “This facility not only answers an immediate market need but also positions us within one of the fastest-growing communities in Texas. Our strategy is to deliver best-in-class storage in locations where demographics, visibility, and long-term fundamentals align — and San Antonio’s west side checks all those boxes.”This facility marks DXD Capital’s continued expansion across Texas and the Southwest, reinforcing the firm’s focus on high-demand urban and suburban markets with favorable growth dynamics and strong storage fundamentals.About DXD CapitalDXD Capital is a data-driven real estate private equity firm solely focused on the self storage sector. Since its inception, the firm has invested in 29 ground-up developments and one seven-facility portfolio acquisition across the United States. Leveraging proprietary analytics and deep market expertise, DXD Capital identifies and executes best-in-class storage investments to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for its partners.

