GRJ LLC Launches Affordable Housing Platform to Address America’s Growing Housing Crisis

Firm With Significant Holdings Across Seven States Expands Nationwide, Delivering Sustainable Communities Through Public-Private Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRJ LLC , the premier New York City based real estate investment and development firm, today announced the expansion of its affordable housing platform—a nationwide initiative focused on building, preserving, and modernizing sustainable communities through strategic partnerships that align public and private resources.Founded in 2010 by brothers Graham Jones and Gregory Jones, GRJ has created over 4,000 homes across 16 communities in seven states. The firm leverages its 360-degree business model to deliver long-term housing solutions that address one of the nation’s most pressing challenges.“Quality, affordable housing is out of reach for far too many Americans, especially those in what we call the missing middle,” said Graham Jones, Co-Founder of GRJ. “These middle-income families earn too much for subsidies but not enough to keep pace with rising costs. Our platform is designed to scale nationwide, delivering housing that is both sustainable and inspiring—thoughtfully designed communities where families can truly prosper.”Tackling the Problem From All Angles- Building New Homes: GRJ accelerates the creation of affordable housing through local and national partnerships, delivering new multifamily communities designed to meet urgent demand.- Preservation & Revitalization: The company reinvests in aging properties, extending their usable life while safeguarding affordability for future generations.- The Missing Middle: GRJ protects naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH) for residents earning 80%–120% of area median income, helping middle-income families remain rooted in their communities while enjoying thoughtfully designed, affordable luxury living.This strategy has already delivered measurable results. In 2014, GRJ acquired Royal Pines in Marlboro, NJ, a 90-unit 55+ community. Through a substantial rehabilitation, the firm extended the property’s usable life, addressed deferred maintenance, and improved quality of life for residents—ensuring long-term affordability and stability.Strategic Growth & Nationwide ImpactGRJ’s current portfolio spans New York, Florida, Rhode Island, Mississippi, and Tennessee, with active projects underway that will bring hundreds of new homes for families, seniors, and individuals.These projects illustrate GRJ’s dual focus: preserving existing communities while executing large-scale investments that raise living standards and deliver long-term value for both residents and partners.“Our work at Royal Pines demonstrates how targeted reinvestment not only preserves affordability but also creates sustainable returns for our partners,” said Gregory Jones, Co-Founder of GRJ. “By working together with public and private stakeholders, we’re able to accelerate impact while ensuring financial stability.”GRJ is expanding its pipeline nationwide, with a priority on markets where the firm already has strong roots. By balancing strategic growth with local focus, GRJ is positioned to scale impact while maintaining long-term community stability.About GRJ LLCFounded in 2010 by brothers Graham and Gregory Jones, GRJ LLC is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm specializing in multifamily, mixed-use, and boutique hospitality. Headquartered in New York City, GRJ combines disciplined, institutional-level investment strategies with design-driven development and hands-on operations. Through its affiliate Corsair Management, the firm oversees leasing, construction, property management, and asset management in-house—ensuring streamlined execution, tenant satisfaction, and optimized investor returns. With more than 4,000 homes created across seven states, GRJ continues to expand its nationwide footprint while delivering long-term value for residents, communities, and partners. For more information visit, https://grjllc.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.