Former Qualcomm Executive Sentenced to Prison for $180 Million Fraud

SAN DIEGO – Dr. Karim Arabi was sentenced in federal court on October 28, 2025, to 48 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a massive $180 million scheme targeting his then-employer, Qualcomm.

Chief U.S. District Judge Cynthia A. Bashant also ordered Dr. Arabi to forfeit more than $45 million plus properties in Canada and Norway, and to pay $100,894,711.12 in restitution to Qualcomm. During the hearing, Chief Judge Bashant characterized Dr. Arabi’s conduct as “breathtaking in its dishonesty.”

Dr. Arabi was convicted of wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering following a four-week jury trial in April 2025. According to evidence presented at trial, while working as a Vice President of Qualcomm’s Research and Development Department, Dr. Arabi committed fraud by developing valuable microchip technology, marketing the technology through a company, Abreezio, which he created to conceal his involvement, and then selling the company and its technology to Qualcomm for $180 million. In reality, Qualcomm would not have paid a dime for the technology had it known of Dr. Arabi’s involvement because, as part of his employment with Qualcomm, Dr. Arabi had agreed that virtually all technology he invented while working at Qualcomm belonged to his employer.

The trial evidence showed that Dr. Arabi and his accomplices created a host of lies and false documents to deceive Qualcomm about Abreezio’s origins. Dr. Arabi himself created two fake email accounts to impersonate his sister to make it appear that she was actively participating in Abreezio and to hide his own involvement. His accomplices repeatedly called him by his sister’s name in their communications to obscure his role. Dr. Arabi even created a fake resume for his sister, embellishing her background to make it more plausible that a graduate student could have invented the technology behind a $180 million company.

Qualcomm actually paid over $150 million to the coconspirators and others before discovering the fraud. According to evidence presented at trial, after the deal closed and Qualcomm unwittingly paid almost $92 million to Dr. Arabi’s sister, the campaign of concealment continued: Dr. Arabi invested the money in Canadian and Norwegian real estate while hiding his involvement, funneled funds back to his U.S. companies via intermediary shells, and received steady installments of laundered fraud proceeds until the month before his arrest in this case. Altogether, Dr. Arabi’s siblings bought 15 pieces of luxury real estate with the proceeds of his fraud. The forfeiture order entered as part of Dr. Arabi’s sentencing reflects the disgorgement of these ill-gotten gains from Dr. Arabi. Even when Qualcomm filed a civil suit against Dr. Arabi, his sister, and Abreezio’s CEO, the deception did not end. Dr. Arabi and his sister answered requests from Qualcomm about the origins of Abreezio’s technology by producing a falsified research notebook that, as shown during trial, was created years after the fact. And Dr. Arabi himself directed one of his accomplices to delete emails when he learned he was being investigated.

“The defendant’s conduct was a staggering betrayal of trust,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon. “He spent years scheming, lying, and hiding his deception so he could secretly enrich himself at his employer’s expense. His complex and devious fraud cost the company more than $150 million. This sentence—four years in prison and massive restitution and forfeiture—reflects the seriousness of his crimes and sends an unmistakable message: corporate criminals who abuse their positions out of greed will face justice.”

“Karim Arabi conspired to profit from technology he knew he had no lawful right to claim, betraying his then-employer,” said Mark Dargis Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Diego Field Office. “Corporate fraud hurts more than individual companies and their shareholders—it also damages the trust of entire communities. FBI San Diego is proud to have worked with our law enforcement partners at the IRS and U.S. Marshals Service to conduct a thorough investigation ensuring Arabi was held accountable for this elaborate scheme.”

“This case underscores the importance of corporate integrity and the serious consequences of betraying that trust. Mr. Arabi’s actions were not only deceptive but deeply calculated, involving layers of misrepresentation and concealment,” said Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, IRS Criminal Investigation, Los Angeles Field Office. “The sentence sends a clear message, no matter how sophisticated the scheme, those who defraud and manipulate for personal gain will be held accountable.”

The sentencing took place on October 28, 2025. This press release was delayed due to the lapse in appropriations.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicholas W. Pilchak, Janaki G. Chopra and Eric R. Olah.

DEFENDANT Case Number 22-CR-1152-BAS

Karim Arabi Age: 59 Oceanside, CA

CHARGES

Wire Fraud Conspiracy, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1349

Maximum Penalties: Twenty years in prison; $1 million fine or twice the amount of the criminally derived property involved in the transaction

Wire Fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1343

Maximum Penalties: Twenty years in prison; $1 million fine

Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1956(h)

Maximum Penalties: Twenty years in prison; $500,000 fine or twice the amount of the criminally derived property involved in the transaction

INVESTIGATING AGENCIES

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation

United States Marshals Service