New Jersey Man Charged with Cyberstalking in Connection with Violent Network ‘764’

CAMDEN, N.J. — Marek Cherkaoui, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, was arrested today on cyberstalking offenses in connection with a Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) network known as 764, Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba announced. He made his initial appearance today in the District of New Jersey and was ordered detained.

According to statements made in court and documents filed in the case:

Cherkaoui has a lengthy history of making online comments involving threats and advocating for and supporting violence. From December 2024 through May 2025, Cherkaoui allegedly used the internet to threaten a minor female and told her to cut herself. On two occasions, the minor female cut her arms after being threatened by Cherkaoui.

Cherkaoui has a history of making online comments espousing ideology related to the NVE network known as 764. Cherkaoui has expressed support for mass shooters, solicited child sex abuse materials from minors, and encouraged other individuals to harm themselves and others. Cherkaoui previously purchased books regarding the manufacture of explosives, body armor, zip ties, a trench coat, ski masks, and tactical gear. Many of these items were seized from his home in a June 2025 search by law enforcement agents. During the search of Cherkaoui’s home today, FBI agents found writings in which Cherkaoui discussed and planned murder and terroristic acts, including a multi-step plan that involving joining ISIS and returning to the United States to commit acts of terrorism.

The count of cyberstalking a minor victim carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Habba credited special agents and Joint Terrorism Task Force Officers of Federal Bureau Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy, and the New Jersey State Police with the investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey and the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are handling the prosecution.

The Justice Department remains vigilant against the threat of Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) networks, like 764, that operate within the United States and around the globe. NVEs often target vulnerable individuals, including minors, using social media platforms to share child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and gore material, and groom victims toward committing acts of violence. Victims are often extorted, coerced, compelled, and blackmailed into complying with NVE demands, including self-mutilation, online and in-person sexual acts, harm to animals, sexual exploitation of siblings and others, acts of violence, threats of violence, suicide, and murder. For more information on how to protect children and others, read about the online risks here: Parents, Caregivers, Teachers — FBI and the FBI’s March 2025 public service announcement.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.