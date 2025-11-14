Torreon Man Faces Federal Charges After Series of Shooting Incidents

ALBUQUERQUE – A previously convicted felon is facing federal weapons charges following four separate shooting incidents on the Navajo Nation over a 14-month period.

According to court documents, between July 2024 and September 2025, Cisco Whitehorse, 43, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was involved in four separate shooting incidents on the Navajo Nation. First, in July 2024, Whitehorse shot at John Doe 1 from his car as the victim drove by, hitting him three times. John Doe 1 did not report the shooting at the time because he hoped that Whitehorse would leave him alone. When questioned later, Whitehorse admitted to shooting at John Doe 1.

In August 2024, Whitehorse allegedly shot at John Doe 2 from his house as the victim was driving by. When questioned later, Whitehorse denied shooting John Doe 2, however, law enforcement officers located multiple spent shell casings in his driveway.

In August 2025, Whitehorse allegedly again opened fire from his house on a vehicle John Doe 1 was driving. Fortunately, no one was struck.

Finally, in September 2025, Whitehorse fired several shots from his vehicle in the area of a local government building before fleeing at a high rate of speed.

On October 24, 2025, the FBI executed a search warrant at Whitehorse's residence. During the search, three firearms and ammunition were located. As a previously convicted felon, Whitehorse is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Whitehorse is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted of the current charges, Whitehorse faces 15 years in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison and Justin A. Garris, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office, made the announcement today.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Mondragon is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This press release was posted November 14, after the end of the federal government shutdown.