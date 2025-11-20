CERTRACKER LAUNCHES ORGANIZATION EXCELLENCE READINESS TO HELP HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ACCELERATE MAGNET & PATHWAY SUCCESS

CerTracker Magnet Readiness Dashboard, showing a 78% overall Magnet readiness score. Healthcare Leader and Co-Founder of CerTracker

CerTracker introduces Organizational Excellence Readiness Program, combining AI automation and expert guidance to accelerate Magnet® and Pathway® success.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CerTracker , the AI-powered compliance and credentialing platform built by nurses, today announced the launch of Organizational Excellence Readiness, a nationwide program designed to help hospitals streamline Magnet Pathway to Excellence® , and accreditation preparedness through an integrated technology-and-expert model.Led by experienced nurse executives and powered by CerTracker’s advanced compliance automation, Organizational Excellence Readiness gives hospitals of all sizes a clear, structured, and efficient pathway to achieving nursing excellence designation without the operational strain traditionally associated with accreditation preparation.Created in partnership with experienced nurse leader and Founder of KLM Strategy Consultants, Kerry L. McLaughlin, MS, RN, NEA-BC, CNL, Organizational Excellence Readiness™ blends CerTracker’s AI platform with hands-on advisory support. The program provides a comprehensive solution for hospitals seeking to strengthen their nursing culture, elevate outcomes, and accelerate their journey toward national recognition.“Hospitals are overwhelmed not because they lack excellence, but because they lack structure, time, and visibility,” said Devin Patterson, Co-Founder & CEO of CerTracker. “We built Organizational Excellence Readiness™ to remove that burden. This program gives nurse leaders the tools, insights, and expert guidance they need to prepare confidently without burning out their teams.”A New Model for Nursing ExcellenceOrganizational Excellence Readiness™ offers hospitals:A centralized Magnet& Pathwaydashboard to organize Sources of Evidence, narratives, project timeline,governance documentation, and outcome dataAI-powered credential tracking, license verification, CE documentation, and compliance reportingExpert guidance from Magnet-experienced nurse leaders, including evidence reviews, readiness assessments, and leadership coachingAutomated progress tracking, dashboards, and accreditation timelinesWorkforce excellence metrics, including specialty certification rates, BSN percentages, CE participation, clinical ladder engagement, and RN satisfaction indicatorsWhy It MattersEvery year, hospitals struggle with accreditation preparation because of fragmented data, inconsistent documentation, and staffing constraints. Organizational Excellence Readiness™ solves this by aligning technology and expert support into one continuous system.“This isn’t just an accreditation tool; it’s a workforce transformation engine,” said Kerry McLaughlin, MS, RN, NEA-BC, CNL, CerTracker’s Nursing Excellence Partner. “When organizations have clarity, structure, and real-time visibility, their nursing teams thrive and excellence becomes sustainable, not stressful.”Who Can ApplyThe program is now open to:Hospitals beginning their first Magnetor PathwayjourneyOrganizations preparing for redesignationHealth systems seeking to centralize documentation and improve professional governanceFacilities preparing for Joint Commission audits or workforce-readiness assessmentsThere is no cost to apply, and selected organizations will receive a 3-month pilot with full CerTracker platform access and a Nursing Excellence Assessment.A Growing National FootprintCerTracker currently partners with hospitals, academic institutions, and health systems across the country. The company was recently spotlighted at the AONL Nurse Innovator Showcase, selected for Nurse Innovator Row at the ANCC Magnet Conference 2025, and awarded grants from the American Heart Association, MATTER Health, and the WE BUILD Accelerator.Applications for Organizational Excellence Readiness are now open at:For media inquiries or partnership requests:nurse@certracker.com or schedule a demoAbout CerTrackerCerTracker is the AI-powered compliance and credentialing platform used by nurses, hospitals, and health systems to automate license tracking, accreditation documentation, and workforce readiness. Built by nurses, CerTracker combines real-time dashboards, AI-driven automation, and expert advisory support to help healthcare organizations stay compliant effortlessly while advancing professional excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.