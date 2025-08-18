CerTracker Joins W.E. Build Accelerator, Wins $25K Non-Dilutive Award to Scale AI-Powered Healthcare Compliance Platform

Devin Patterson, founder of CerTracker, celebrates acceptance into the W.E. Build Accelerator program. CerTracker Manager dashboard displaying real-time compliance status, upcoming credential expirations, and audit readiness. The WE Build Cohort 3 Female Founders

Nurse-led CerTracker to leverage W.E. Build funding, mentorship, and network to expand its AI-powered healthcare compliance platform.

CerTracker was built from my lived experience as a nurse to make compliance easier, reduce burnout, and protect the licenses of those on the frontlines.” — Devin Patterson

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CerTracker, the nurse-led, AI-powered compliance management platform transforming how healthcare organizations manage credentials and audits, has been accepted into the W.E. (Women Entrepreneurs) Build Accelerator in Tulsa, OK.W.E. Build, powered by Build In Tulsa, is a holistic business accelerator designed to level the playing field for women entrepreneurs with limited access to resources and funding. As part of the program, CerTracker will receive:$25,000 in non-dilutive fundingThree months of business trainingMentorship and networking opportunities with industry leaders and fellow foundersFrom ER Nurse to Tech FounderCerTracker’s founder, Devin Patterson, BSN, RN, CEN, spent nearly two decades in healthcare, including more than a decade in the fast-paced world of emergency nursing. Like many nurses, she juggled not only patient care but also the complex, fragmented, and error-prone world of healthcare compliance, managing licenses, certifications, CEUs, and audits across disconnected systems.After seeing how credentialing delays, missed deadlines, and administrative overload contributed to burnout and staffing shortages, Patterson turned her lived experience into a solution. Alongside her team, she created CerTracker, an intuitive platform that gives both leadership and frontline staff real-time visibility into compliance status, upcoming expirations, and missing credentials—without the endless paperwork, email chasing, or risk of noncompliance."I built CerTracker because I’ve been on the frontlines and know exactly how painful compliance can be when systems don’t work for nurses," said Patterson. "W.E. Build is not only providing us with capital, but also mentorship, connections, and strategic guidance to accelerate our mission to protect healthcare licenses and reduce compliance burnout nationwide."What Makes CerTracker DifferentBuilt by nurses, for nurses – Designed by those who understand healthcare compliance challenges firsthand.Two-way visibility – Empowers both frontline staff and leadership with real-time compliance insights.AI-powered automation – Features like Magic Upload and smart reminders eliminate hours of manual admin work.Scalable design – Adapts seamlessly from single units to multi-facility health systems.Audit-ready in minutes – Generates fully compliant reports without weeks of prep.Healthcare staff love CerTracker’s mobile-friendly, easy-to-use interface that requires no heavy IT implementation.The Road AheadWith the support of the W.E. Build Accelerator , CerTracker will continue scaling its CerTracker Manager platform across hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations nationwide. CerTracker is actively launching new pilots, including with state nursing associations and healthcare systems, to further validate its solution and drive adoption.Healthcare leaders and compliance teams can learn more and start a pilot program by visiting:About CerTrackerCerTracker is an AI-powered compliance management platform built by nurses, for nurses. Designed to eliminate credentialing delays, compliance gaps, and audit headaches, CerTracker empowers both healthcare leadership and frontline staff with real-time compliance visibility. With features like Magic Upload, automated reminders, and instant audit reporting, CerTracker is transforming compliance from a burden into a strategic advantage.About W.E. Build / Build In TulsaW.E. Build is a business accelerator dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs through funding, mentorship, and strategic resources. Powered by Build In Tulsa, it provides underrepresented founders with the network, training, and capital to grow thriving, impactful businesses.

