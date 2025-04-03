CerTracker Featured at Inaugural Nurse Innovator Showcase at American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) 2025.

AONL 2025 Nurse Innovator Showcase CerTracker at AONL 2025 Nurse Innovator Showcase with Rebecca Love CerTracker at AONL 2025 Nurse Innovator Showcase with Dr. Dan Weberg

CerTracker spotlights its AI-powered compliance platform at the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) 2025 Nurse Innovator Showcase in Boston.

We’re incredibly proud to stand alongside fellow nurse innovators and bring attention to the real-world challenges we face at the front lines,” said Devin Patterson, Co-Founder of CerTracker.” — Devin Patterson

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CerTracker, a nurse-founded healthtech platform transforming how healthcare organizations manage workforce compliance, was honored to present at the first-ever Nurse Innovator Showcase at the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) 2025 conference in Boston.Hosted by AONL and led by visionary nurse leaders like Amy Trueblood, PhD(c), RN and Kourtney Sproat, the Nurse Innovator Showcase celebrated groundbreaking companies built by nurses and designed to solve healthcare’s most pressing challenges.“We’re proud to be part of this historic moment,” said Devin Patterson, RN, BSN, CEN, Co-Founder of CerTracker. “It’s time nurse-led innovation takes center stage. Tools designed by nurses have the power to reshape care delivery, streamline systems, and restore the humanity of healthcare.”CerTracker showcased its AI-powered compliance platform that:Simplifies licenses, CEUs and certification trackingDesigned by nurses, for nurses, CerTracker empowers frontline professionals to:With a portable and independently managed, practitioner-owned digital walletOrganize their full credential portfolioTrack renewals and deadlines automaticallyStay work-ready with real-time compliance statusThe event highlighted other nurse-founded startups, including Access Healthwear, Humla Health, NurseBrain, ADNI, Meru, Parity Healthcare Analytics, Crimson Medical Solutions, Nurse Math LLC, Safe Seizure, NurseBrainAxon | GenAI Workflow Platform, M7 Health, Nurses Feed Their Young(Thriving Nurses Network and more, demonstrating the critical role nurse leaders play in driving innovation.“The future of healthcare isn’t just tech-enabled; it’s nurse-led,” said Patterson. “We’re grateful to AONL for creating space for innovators like us to be seen, heard, and celebrated.” CerTracker was built to eliminate the administrative chaos that burdens nurses and slows down care because we’ve lived it.📍 To learn more or connect with CerTracker, visit www.certracker.com 🎁 AONL attendees can still claim 70% OFF CerTracker at https://pages.certracker.com/certracker-at-aonl-2025 About CerTrackerCerTracker is the first-of-its-kind digital compliance wallet designed for healthcare professionals and organizations to eliminate the manual, outdated processes of managing licenses, certifications, CEUs, and other regulatory documents.With CerTracker, users can drag and drop, scan, or bulk upload their credentials, and our system instantly analyzes, stores, and sets personalized reminders, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.Built by nurses, for nurses, CerTracker empowers healthcare professionals to:Organize and manage their full credential portfolioTrack licensure and certification deadlines automaticallyStay work-ready with real-time compliance statusFor healthcare teams and organizations, CerTracker for Teams provides leadership with a centralized dashboard to monitor staff compliance, streamline onboarding, and strengthen workforce readiness at scale.About AONLThe American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) is a national leader shaping healthcare through nursing innovation and leadership. Focusing on transforming care delivery, advancing leadership development, and supporting innovation, AONL equips nursing leaders with the resources, networks, and knowledge to drive excellence in patient care. The AONL Nurse Innovators Showcase highlights cutting-edge solutions that enhance the future of nursing and healthcare management.

