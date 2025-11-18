New Picture Book What Jule Heard at Grassy Sound Inspires Young Readers to Protect Nature

What Jule Heard at Grassy Sound Blue Balloon Books logo

A heartwarming story about friendship and the importance of environmental stewardship for readers of all ages.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Balloon Books is proud to announce the release of What Jule Heard at Grassy Sound by debut author Rose Shanahan, publishing on December 2, 2025. This heartwarming new picture book encourages children to appreciate the natural world and understand their role in protecting it.

When the birds of the East Coast gather at Grassy Sound for a meeting with Mother Nature, they learn the wetlands are in danger. Bess the elegant egret and Pearl the wise pelican take action to save their habitat. They are joined by Jule, a curious young girl who overhears their plans and is determined to lend a hand. Together, they come up with a creative idea to showcase the beauty of local wildlife and inspire humans to help preserve it.

Inspired by Shanahan’s own experiences exploring the bird life of Grassy Sound, New Jersey, What Jule Heard at Grassy Sound combines a message of environmental awareness with lyrical storytelling and lush watercolor illustrations.

With its themes of friendship, curiosity, and conservation, What Jule Heard at Grassy Sound is an ideal read for children, families, educators, and nature enthusiasts.

About the Author

Rose Shanahan is a Philadelphia-based accountant whose love of birdwatching took flight at her vacation home in Grassy Sound, New Jersey. Inspired by the natural world, she channels her appreciation for wildlife into photography and painting. Rose lives in Philadelphia with her husband and actively volunteers with her neighborhood civic association.

