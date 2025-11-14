Settle the Smoke Battle of the Bands Brings 13 Marching Bands to Center Field for a High-Energy Showdown

High school bands bring electrifying showmanship, booming drums, and precision routines as they face off in an exciting evening of powerful performances.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Thanksgiving approaches, Grammy-nominated artist Flo Rida and his Big Dreams for Kids Foundation, in partnership with Strong Arm International Music Group, are once again lending a helping hand to the community through their Annual Thanksgiving Appreciation Day Event. The event will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM at Studio 183 Lounge located at 230 NW 183rd Street, Miami, FL 33169 and will continue until supplies last.Following weeks of financial uncertainty from the recent government shutdown and the loss of SNAP benefits for many families, this year’s Thanksgiving event holds an even deeper significance. It aims to bring hope, nourishment, and togetherness to those who have faced some of the toughest months of the year.Families attending the event will receive a free Thanksgiving meal, complete with a turkey and all the traditional fixings, including rice, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and cornbread. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with the goal of feeding hundreds of South Florida families in need.“This event is personal for me,” said Flo Rida, founder of the Big Dreams for Kids Foundation. “Our community has been through so much this year — from families missing paychecks to parents losing benefits that help them put food on the table. I grew up here, and I know how hard those times can be. This Thanksgiving, I want people to feel love, support, and hope. We’re not just giving out food — we’re reminding our neighbors that they’re seen, valued, and not alone.”The Thanksgiving Appreciation Day Event continues the Foundation’s long-standing mission to give back and uplift those in need. With the support of dedicated partners including The Law Office of Reginald A. Mathis & Associates, Beta Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Big Dreams for Kids, and other community organizations, the initiative serves as a reminder of the power of generosity and unity during the holiday season.For media/coverage inquiries and interview requests please contact Jessica Williams at 954-560-4812 or info@southpromo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.