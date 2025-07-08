NFL’s Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Hosts 4th Annual Hollywood Brown Day: Giving Back, Football & Youth Empowerment

NFL Star Marquise “Hollywood” Brown returns to Hollywood, FL to host his 4th Annual Hollywood Brown Day, featuring youth programs, giveaways, and community fun.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is bringing the energy and heart back to his hometown with the 4th Annual Hollywood Brown Day on Saturday, July 12, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. This 4-part highly anticipated, community-powered celebration is free and open to the public—providing food, mentorship, athletic training, and school supplies to hundreds of South Florida families.More than just a day of fun, the annual Hollywood Brown Day is a movement dedicated to uplifting underserved communities, empowering youth through sports, and ensuring families have the resources they need.This 4-part event includes:• A free Community Food Distribution from 10:00AM – 1:00PM at Boggs Field East located at 2310 N 23rd Avenue in Hollywood, FL. During this portion of the event, we will be providing over 500 families in need with free groceries in partnership with the Farm Share.• A FREE Youth NFL Football Camp from 10:00AM to 4:00PM at the Hollywood Police Athletic League located at 2311 N 23rd Avenue in Hollywood, FL. This camp is geared towards youth athletes between the ages of 6 – 17 and will be filled with skill-building drills, exciting games, and valuable training sessions led by professional coaches and NFL players. In addition to Marquise, confirmed NFL players that will be in attendance include:o Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs)o Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs)• A FREE Community Play Day and School Supply Distribution that will feature activations like bounce houses, over 3 dozen games, music, various activities, and free food (while supplies last).• A FREE School Supply Distribution ensuring that over 500 youth and their families are well-prepared for the upcoming school year.In addition, during this event, Marquise Brown will be awarding his 2nd Annual Hollywood Brown Foundation Scholarship to one deserving high school senior, reinforcing the foundation's commitment to educational advancement."Coming back to my city and pouring into the next generation means everything to me,” says Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. This isn’t just about football—it’s about hope, access, and showing these kids that their dreams are valid. Hollywood made me. Now it’s my turn to give back and keep the cycle of inspiration going."Images from past events: https://ibb.co/album/2q82vJ For media passes, interview requests with Marquise Brown, or additional event details, please contact Jessica Willams at info@southpromo.com or 954-560-4812.

