City of North Lauderdale & Mayor Samson Borgelin Announces Inaugural State of the City Address

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of North Lauderdale will host its Inaugural State of the City Address on Thursday, November 6, 2025, presented by Mayor Samson Borgelin at The Polish American Club Polonez located at 935 Rock Island Rd, North Lauderdale, FL 33068. The evening begins with a VIP Reception at 6:30 PM, followed by the formal program from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.The 2025 theme, “North Lauderdale Rising: Building Tomorrow Together,” celebrates the City’s momentum and shared commitment to advancing quality of life, economic vitality, and safe, welcoming neighborhoods. The address will highlight achievements from the past year and preview priority initiatives for the years ahead, including community development, small-business support, infrastructure and transportation enhancements, public safety, parks and recreation, youth engagement, and city services modernization.“North Lauderdale is rising, because we are rising together. Our residents, businesses, faith and community partners, and City team have built real momentum, and our focus now is to turn that momentum into measurable progress in every neighborhood,” says Mayor Samson Borgelin. “In the year ahead, we will strengthen public safety, expand opportunities for families and small businesses, and invest in the infrastructure and parks that make North Lauderdale a great place to live. Together, we will keep building tomorrow, today.”The evening will also recognize the leadership of the North Lauderdale City Commission: Vice Mayor Darrel Lewis-Ricketts (District D), Commissioner Luke Lewis (District A), Commissioner Dr. Regina Martin (District B), and Commissioner Mario Bustamante (District C).For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Jessica Williams of SouthPromo.com at info@southpromo.com or (954) 560-4812.About the City of North LauderdaleLocated in the heart of Broward County, the City of North Lauderdale is a welcoming, family-forward community committed to delivering excellent services, safe neighborhoods, and inclusive opportunities for residents and businesses. Through strategic planning and strong partnerships, the city continues to invest in infrastructure, parks and recreation, and community programs that enhance quality of life and support sustainable growth.

