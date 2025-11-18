.ART Unlocks Over 1 Million Premium Domains: Just in Time for Black Friday

www.art.art

The Art World’s Digital Registry Gives $50 Million in Value, Expanding Access to Great .ART Names at Standard Prices

We’re improving access to one million of once-premium names—great names that are now within easy reach of artists, startups, collectors, and domain investors worldwide.” — Ulvi Kasimov, .ART Founder & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .ART Registry, operator of the internet domain for the art world and creative community, is releasing more than one million domains from its $70 Premium Tier to the lower-priced Standard Tier—dramatically expanding access to high-value names at the most popular registration price.

The move, effective November 20, 2025, represents more than $50 million in inventory value being given to the creative and digital community, creating new opportunities for artists, brands, and businesses to claim meaningful, memorable .ART domains. This large-scale price adjustment underscores .ART’s ongoing commitment to democratizing digital identity in the arts.

More Names. More Opportunity. Lower Price.

Just in time for Black Friday, customers across all .ART registrars will find more great .ART names available at lower, standard prices—often with discounted first-year offers through major domain retail partners.

Some examples of newly available names include:

AIGROUP.ART, CYBERHOTEL.ART, GOPAINT.ART, SMARTTEEN.ART, and many more.

Explore all 1,023,363 newly available names here: View the Full List of Released Domains

A Win for Artists, Entrepreneurs, and Investors

• For creators and businesses: A perfect time to register distinctive .ART names that express identity and purpose.

• For domain investors: A chance to acquire previously premium digital assets at standard rates.

• For registrars: Fresh, high-demand inventory for Black Friday and Holiday campaigns.

“.ART was built for creativity, innovation, and expression,” Kasimov added. “By expanding access to great names at standard prices, we’re reinforcing our mission to make digital identity in the arts open and affordable to all.”

Availability

The new pricing takes effect November 20, 2025, and will automatically roll out across ICANN-accredited registrars worldwide.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 654,123 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented “Digital Twin” process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object — be it physical or digital. ID.art and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establish .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at www.art.art.

Register .ART domains at www.get.art or through domain registrars such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

