HUG.ART Open Call Winners to Exhibit Works at Art on Tezos Berlin

10 Artists Selected for Their Roles in Redefining Digital Art and Blockchain Creativity

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUG.ART, in collaboration with .ART Registry is pleased to announce the ten winning artists of the Art on Tezos Open Call 2025, selected from more than 150 submissions from around the world.

Presented as part of Art on Tezos Berlin (November 6–9, 2025) — a celebration of digital art and blockchain creativity — the exhibition showcases artists redefining what it means to create, collect, and connect on chain.

“From still images to moving worlds, from human gesture to AI intuition — these works trace the poetry of transformation,” said Elena Zavelev, Head of Art and Web3 at HUG. “Art on Tezos reflects what feels timeless in the digital age: our enduring desire to create, to feel, and to be seen.”

Winners (alphabetical order):

A Series of Illusions: Aphrodite Animated Derivative #2 by Johanna Nyqvist

Blue Ipomoea Glitch by Nahir Tarrat

Braiiiins by BEARBRAINS

Chasing the Rainbow by hildiebird

Evolutionary Change by Ayaz Yıldız

Magic Touch by Remy Ulloa

PAC AN3Y Shape Variant by Martin Lukas Ostachowski

Photoshoot with Bird by 4everKurious

Sea Labs by Dodoy

W̶e̶’̶r̶e̶ W̶a̶t̶c̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ Y̶.O̶.U̶. (HIJACKED) by MR RiRo

About Art on Tezos Berlin

Art on Tezos Berlin invites audiences to step into a three-day journey of digital creativity — featuring exhibitions, performances, screenings, and more. The event brings together artists, curators, and platforms shaping the future of digital art.

✦ 200+ artists presented across 20 exhibitors over 5 locations

✦ Guided tours by curators and the 100 Collectors Club

✦ Opening Night Party: November 6, 6 – 10 PM CET

Learn more at: https://tezos.com/events/art-on-tezos-berlin

About HUG

HUG is a global creative ecosystem connecting artists, curators, and collectors through community, visibility, and opportunity. Acquired by .ART Domains in December 2024, HUG powers open calls, exhibitions, and digital identity tools that empower creators to thrive in Web3 and beyond. https://hug.art.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 654,123 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented “Digital Twin” process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object — be it physical or digital. ID.art and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establish .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at www.art.art.

Register .ART domains at www.get.art or through domain registrars such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

