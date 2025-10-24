.ART Registry Presents Exhibition Between Nature and Code in Dublin

Exhibition BETWEEN NATURE AND CODE, curated by .ART Registry CROSSING, by Irish artist Sarah Gallagher www.art.art

Augmented Reality Art Show at ICANN84 Meeting in Dublin Features Irish Artists & More

The expansion of art into the digital realm through Augmented Reality offers an inspiring way to make art accessible anywhere.” — Ulvi Kasimov, .ART Founder & CEO

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .ART Registry is proud to present the exhibition Between Nature and Code, which invites audiences to explore the ever-shifting boundaries between the organic and the digital. At EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum on Monday, October 27, during the ICANN84 meeting in Dublin, this immersive experience is going to trace the transformation of natural forms—cells, minerals, and elemental shapes—into the language of pixels, data, and digital environments. United by a fascination with transformation, the featured works reveal a terrain where nature becomes code, and code reflects the structures of natural systems.

By scanning a QR code and pointing their smartphone camera at the featured artworks, visitors are encouraged to consider the interconnectedness of physical and virtual matter, where a cell might become a pixel, and a mineral might transform into a model of digital memory. Each work is experienced not on a conventional screen or canvas, but through augmented reality, offering a dynamic encounter with art as process and experience.

Spanning mediums including AI, generative art, light painting, oil painting, digital sculpture, and photography, the exhibition highlights transformation as both artistic method and conceptual lens. Curated by .ART, Between Nature and Code features visionary artists from Ireland, highlighting the art and culture of the ICANN meeting host country, as well as artists from the UK, Spain, the Middle East, Venezuela, Taiwan, and beyond, demonstrating the global resonance of the dialogue between nature and code.

"The expansion of art into the digital realm through Augmented Reality offers an inspiring way to make art accessible anywhere. We’re delighted to present this immersive exhibition at the ICANN meeting in Dublin, where innovation and creativity meet,” stated Ulvi Kasimov, .ART Founder and CEO.

