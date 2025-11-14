Fish Creek Bridge is now open

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp have completed work on the Fish Creek Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 near Wilson today and the bridge is now open. Crews have removed the detour through Wilson and ask that drivers still be cautious of crews and equipment in the area and on the shoulder of the road.

“We really want to thank the residents of Wilson, the school district, and commuters who come through the area for their patience while we did this work. And also, to our crews and contractors for getting the work done so quickly,” Hammond said.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded the emergency contract valued at approximately $768,000 for the repairs of the Fish Creek bridge structure in Wilson to Reiman Corp, of Cheyenne. The work was awarded in a special meeting via Zoom on Oct. 1. The structure was scheduled for repairs in WYDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Plan in 2028, but earlier this year, WYDOT identified some damage to the cap structure on the bridge during a routine inspection. Although there is no danger of failure, WYDOT had concerns with the bridge’s ability to safely support larger vehicles like snowplows without further damage. To safely support heavier traffic, WYDOT proposed an emergency contract to make immediate repairs to the bridge. WYDOT is currently working on plans to replace the structure as soon as the design work and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process are completed, which should be in two to three years.

