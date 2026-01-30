WYDOT will meet with Lincoln County Commission, gather public input on projects

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Lincoln County Commission on February 17, 2026, at 1 p.m. during their regular meeting to share information on local projects. The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback.

The meeting information and agenda is available at the Lincoln County Commission web site, at Lincoln County Commissioners. The meeting will take place in the Commissioner Boardroom at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 925 Sage Ave in Kemmerer. The meeting will also be broadcasted at the Lincoln County Branch office in Afton.

Topics for the meeting will include:

Program overview

Information on funding

Timeline of the process

Local projects

For those unable to attend the meeting, the information presented will also be available on WYDOT’s web site at: www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP. The public can also provide comments for inclusion by clicking the “WYDOT’s Interactive STIP Map” link.

More about the Program

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2026-2032 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.