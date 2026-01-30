Limited supply of leftover Tribal specialty license plates available

STATEWIDE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is ceasing the production of the Tribal specialty plate and has a limited supply of remaining inventory available for purchase.

By law, WYDOT is required to cease production because the minimum requirement of 500 sets sold before the end of 2025 was not met. However, WYDOT had premade a limited supply in anticipation of the new plate cycle. Rather than recycling the leftovers, WYDOT is offering them on a first-come, first serve basis.

Approximately 200 sets of plates remain in WYDOT’s inventory, including a limited number of motorcycle plates. These plates can be used through 2033.

Applicants are not required to be tribal members to apply for this specialty plate. The plate costs $100, with $70 going toward Tribal scholarships and the remaining $30 to the standard specialty plate fee.

If interested, mail an application and payment to

WYDOT Motor Vehicle Services

5300 Bishop Boulevard

Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009

WYDOT will send the plate to the county treasurer where the vehicle is registered for pickup.

Once this remaining inventory is exhausted, no more Tribal plates will be available for sale. WYDOT’s website will be updated once the plate is no longer available.

To learn more and download an application, visit our website