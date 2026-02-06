DUI Task Force focusing on impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend in Fremont County

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers from Friday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 8 in Fremont County.

“In Fremont County, we prioritize impaired driving enforcement and the safety of our motorists. Do your part and never drive impaired and make a plan before game day to have a designated driver, or use SafeRide," said Lt. John Zerga of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

The first task force operation in 2026 (New Year's weekend) yielded 387 traffic stops and two arrests of impaired drivers in Fremont County.

There have been no alcohol-related fatalities in 2026. Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear a seat belt.

SafeRide is in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782). Rides are free.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

For information about this news release, please contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.