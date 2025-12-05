World Class Window Coverings Launches New Website to Improve Customer Access and Service
World Class Window Coverings Logo
World Class Window Coverings in Pleasanton, CA unveils a new site offering easier access to window coverings, free consultations & enhanced customer engagement.
The redesigned platform reflects the company’s commitment to convenience, quality, and customer-focused service. Through the new site, visitors can browse an expanded range of custom products, learn about design options, and request in-home consultations directly.
The company offers a full line of custom window treatments, including blinds, shades, shutters, draperies, and motorized systems, as well as exterior awnings and solar screens built for California homes and businesses. Each project is supported by free design consultations, precise measuring, and professional installation to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.
With local roots in Pleasanton and projects spanning Contra Costa County communities such as Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, Oakland, and Discovery Bay, the company continues to serve as a trusted source for high-quality window coverings that balance aesthetics and performance.
The new website was developed in collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a national digital marketing agency specializing in the window covering industry. WTMP provided SEO strategy, web design, and lead generation integration to strengthen online visibility and enhance the customer experience.
“Our focus was to design a platform that reflects the company’s professionalism and helps turn online visitors into satisfied customers,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.
To further improve response times and customer engagement, World Class Window Coverings also implemented Lead Boomerang, WTMP’s automated lead management system that ensures every inquiry receives timely follow-up and personalized attention.
Homeowners and business owners can now explore the company’s full range of window treatments or book a complimentary in-home consultation at www.worldclassco.com.
Businesses in the home improvement and design sectors seeking similar website or marketing upgrades can learn more about Window Treatment Marketing Pros at www.wtmarketingpros.com.
Dustin Yocum
World Class Window Coverings
+1 (925) 626-7333
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.